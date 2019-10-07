Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey to be given Asia Environmental Enforcement Award by UNEP

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey to be given Asia Environmental Enforcement Award by UNEP
October 07
16:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey has been selected for the prestigious Asia Environmental Enforcement Award by the United Nations Environment Programme.
The 1996-batch IFS officer, posted as Chief Conservator Forests in Lucknow and Secretary, UP State Bio-diversity Board, is known for his investigation and intelligence gathering on poachers.

Pandey will receive the award on November 13 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

“Your excellent work in combating trans-boundary environmental crime has been recognised by the selection panel. The purpose of the Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards are to publicly recognise outstanding achievements by public organisations and individuals in Asia to combat transboundary environmental crime,” the citation said. Impressed by his work in Katarniaghat to curb poaching, the central government had picked him as one of the officers to be part of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau at the time of setting it up.

The government had set up the bureau to combat the wildlife crime exclusively after the reports of zero tiger presence in Sariska reserve. During his tenure at the Centre, Pandey busted several tiger poaching gangs and ensured a strict vigil on the airport to restrict wildlife smuggling. Recently, as Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, he was in the news for coordinating arrest of renowned golfer Jyoti Randhawa for alleged poaching in the protected area of Katarniaghat.
He busted infamous tiger poaching gang of Lambu Fariyad, who was flagged by Interpol as well.

Pandey also introduced M-Stripes (Monitoring System for Tigers Intensive Protection & Ecological Status), a novel software-based patrolling in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on the recommendation of National Tiger Conservation Authority. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did PM Modi’s speech in UN Put that of Pak PM Imran Khan in poor light

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.