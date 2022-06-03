India Post News Paper

IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor unveils stylish looks in Instagram post

June 03
11:49 2022
ABU DHABI: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is set to give a power-packed performance at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), recently took to Instagram to share some pictures of himself, looking his usual handsome self.

“A true blue coffee lover.” Shahid captioned the post.
In the first image, the ‘Haidar’ actor gave a broody look. He had sported a sky blue coloured jacket, pairing it with a high-collared white tinged shirt.

Shahid struck a stylish pose in the second picture, holding his jacket with both hands. He chose to wear the same sky-blue coloured trousers and matched his attire with back-brushed hair. The actor, in the third picture, had his jacket removed. He posed wearing his sleek white shirt only. His piercing look made the picture perfect.

As for the fourth image, Shahid could be seen looking distant, seemingly lost in his own thoughts. The fifth image gave a glimpse of Shahid’sentire outfit as he poses with one hand in his pocket, minus the sky blue jacket. The actor wore a pair of brown leather shoes to complement his look.

Meanwhile, at IIFA 2022, Shahid is to pay tribute to legendary singer late Bappi Lahiri During the press conference of IIFA2022 on Thursday, Shahid revealed details about the special performance that he will dedicate to Bappi Da, who passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea on February 16, 2022.

“I am paying a tribute to Bappi Da with my performance. I will dance to his evergreen songs. This time I am not performing on my songs… my performance is just for Bappi Da,” Shahid said. Shahid is set to perform during the main awards night on June 4 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

