IIHM Culinary Education Tour 2022 starts with Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi and Goa as Destinations

NEW DELHI: Bidding adieu to virtual tours, IIHM students once again took to the streets of India, to taste, experience and learn about the culinary history of Indian cuisine. The IIHM Culinary Educational Tour 2022 kicked off on February 28, 2022 in which 17 students from Food Production department of various IIHM campuses will be touring Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi and Goa through two weeks; visiting the Old bylane Food Prodigies, Organic Farms, Food Processing Units, Food Packaging Units, Experience Commercial Fishing in Arabian Sea and much more. The students will be accompanied by Chef Sanjay Kak, Culinary Director of IIHM on their tour.

The IIHM Culinary Educational Tour 2022 was flagged off from the Hyatt Regency Lucknow by Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM. He said, “This is a great opportunity for the students to learn hands-on from the people and places itself. Lucknow is a place rich in heritage and its cuisine is historic among Indian cuisines. This history is the base of all culinary journeys. So, its important for students to learn the history and evolution of the food and this tour is meant to do that. Whatever this group of students will learn, will be passed on to others at their respective campuses”

The tour has been curated by Dr Suborno Bose, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Sanjay Kak.

The other guests who were present virtually at the inauguration were Diwan Gautam Anand, distinguished hotelier, Ashish Kumar, GM, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, Chef Sharad Dewan, Chef Shaun Kenworthy among others.

Day 3 of the Tour, March 1, the students explored Makhan Malai at Gol Darwaza, Khasta & Kachori at Rattilal – Latouche Road followed by Bun Maska at Hazratganj. Students proceeded to the food workshop with Chef Mohsin Quereshi at Lebua Hotel, Lucknow followed by a city culinary walk covering Ram Ashray ki Mithai, Mubeens ke Pasande with Kulche Nahari, Idrees Ki Biryani and ending the day with Prakash Ki Kulfi.

Day 4 of the tour will comprise a Contemporary Food Walk in the New City of Lucknow and towards the day end, they will proceed to Jaipur.

Day 5 will be in Jaipur which will start with a visit to a Hydroponic Farm. Lunch will be at Mahaveer Bhandar enjoying ‘bijar ka rotla’. A short tour of Jantar Mantar and City Palace and a tour of Blue Pottery. The day will end with dinner and authentic Rajasthani experience at Chokhi Dhani.

Day 6 will still be at Jaipur where students will visit Salt Farms and the Salt Museum at Sambar. The group will depart from Jaipur on Day 7 after a brief tour of the lanes and bylanes of the city to taste and experience pickles, spices and choorans of the city. The Jaipur leg will end with a demonstration of making Laal Maas at Kebabs and Curries Company.

The next two legs will be in Delhi and Goa. In Delhi, the group will visit ITC Grand Bharat’s organic farm, organic duck farm in Manesar, rice factory, cold storages, Azadpur Fruits and Vegetable Market and several other interesting sites.

The final leg being at Goa, students will learn important insights on Goan cuisine from Chef Rego. The tour will include a visit to a Goan bakery, an organic farm, Tanshidar Spice farm and they will also get to learn how to do commercial fishing; where they will leave at 3 am in the morning in the deep sea on a trawler learning the art of fishing and selling in the local market. The tour will end after some local sight-seeing and a mini food fest on campus.

The 15-Day Culinary tour will be focusing on building a student relationship with food and not just cooking.

Chef Ranveer Brar in the morning briefing said, “Food is not a recipe but a confluence of culture, people and history. The people you see making these specialities have devoted their lives doing these things and so you should come back knowing that so much you did not know,” – he says “Chhote hoke aana”

Live updates of the Tour are available at http://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool