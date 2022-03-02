India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

IIHM Culinary Education Tour 2022 starts with Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi and Goa as Destinations

IIHM Culinary Education Tour 2022 starts with Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi and Goa as Destinations
March 02
16:11 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Bidding adieu to virtual tours, IIHM students once again took to the streets of India, to taste, experience and learn about the culinary history of Indian cuisine. The IIHM Culinary Educational Tour 2022 kicked off on February 28, 2022 in which 17 students from Food Production department of various IIHM campuses will be touring Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi and Goa through two weeks; visiting the Old bylane Food Prodigies, Organic Farms, Food Processing Units, Food Packaging Units, Experience Commercial Fishing in Arabian Sea and much more. The students will be accompanied by Chef Sanjay Kak, Culinary Director of IIHM on their tour.

IIHM Logo

The IIHM Culinary Educational Tour 2022 was flagged off from the Hyatt Regency Lucknow by Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM. He said, “This is a great opportunity for the students to learn hands-on from the people and places itself. Lucknow is a place rich in heritage and its cuisine is historic among Indian cuisines. This history is the base of all culinary journeys. So, its important for students to learn the history and evolution of the food and this tour is meant to do that. Whatever this group of students will learn, will be passed on to others at their respective campuses”

The tour has been curated by Dr Suborno Bose, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Sanjay Kak.

The other guests who were present virtually at the inauguration were Diwan Gautam Anand, distinguished hotelier, Ashish Kumar, GM, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, Chef Sharad Dewan, Chef Shaun Kenworthy among others.

Day 3 of the Tour, March 1, the students explored Makhan Malai at Gol Darwaza, Khasta & Kachori at Rattilal – Latouche Road followed by Bun Maska at Hazratganj. Students proceeded to the food workshop with Chef Mohsin Quereshi at Lebua Hotel, Lucknow followed by a city culinary walk covering Ram Ashray ki Mithai, Mubeens ke Pasande with Kulche Nahari, Idrees Ki Biryani and ending the day with Prakash Ki Kulfi.

Day 4 of the tour will comprise a Contemporary Food Walk in the New City of Lucknow and towards the day end, they will proceed to Jaipur.

Day 5 will be in Jaipur which will start with a visit to a Hydroponic Farm. Lunch will be at Mahaveer Bhandar enjoying ‘bijar ka rotla’. A short tour of Jantar Mantar and City Palace and a tour of Blue Pottery. The day will end with dinner and authentic Rajasthani experience at Chokhi Dhani. 

Day 6 will still be at Jaipur where students will visit Salt Farms and the Salt Museum at Sambar. The group will depart from Jaipur on Day 7 after a brief tour of the lanes and bylanes of the city to taste and experience pickles, spices and choorans of the city. The Jaipur leg will end with a demonstration of making Laal Maas at Kebabs and Curries Company.

The next two legs will be in Delhi and Goa. In Delhi, the group will visit ITC Grand Bharat’s organic farm, organic duck farm in Manesar, rice factory, cold storages, Azadpur Fruits and Vegetable Market and several other interesting sites.

The final leg being at Goa, students will learn important insights on Goan cuisine from Chef Rego. The tour will include a visit to a Goan bakery, an organic farm, Tanshidar Spice farm and they will also get to learn how to do commercial fishing; where they will leave at 3 am in the morning in the deep sea on a trawler learning the art of fishing and selling in the local market. The tour will end after some local sight-seeing and a mini food fest on campus.

The 15-Day Culinary tour will be focusing on building a student relationship with food and not just cooking.

Chef Ranveer Brar in the morning briefing said, “Food is not a recipe but a confluence of culture, people and history. The people you see making these specialities have devoted their lives doing these things and so you should come back knowing that so much you did not know,” – he says “Chhote hoke aana”

Live updates of the Tour are available at http://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool

Comments

comments

Tags
Best Hotel Management Colleges in IndiaHotel Management CollegesHotel Management Colleges in DelhiHotel Management Colleges Near MeIIHMIIHM CareersIIHM Corse feeIIHM Culinary Education Tour 2022IIHM KolkataIIHM Pusalifestyle
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.