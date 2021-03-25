IL Asian American Legislative Caucus against hate crime

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: The Illinois Asian American Legislative Caucus is deeply saddened by the recent shooting of eight people, of which were six Asian American women, at a Georgia-based massage parlor. The Caucus released the following statements:

“This tragic incident is a reflection of a steadily growing sentiment against the Asian American community within the last year. My deepest condolences to all the families of the victims, who will now unjustly be reminded of the grave consequences of racism and hate every time they remember their loved ones,” said State Senator Ram Villivalam, Senate co-chair, (D-Chicago).

“The Asian American community is one that includes over 48 countries and all the diverse cultures, languages and traditions within those countries. We stand together in solidarity to keep sharing our story and urge Illinois’ residents to join us in taking an active stance to support their local AAPI community organizations,” said State Representative, Theresa Mah, House co-chair, (D-Chicago).

“Not only are we at a time where our community as a whole is becoming increasingly vulnerable to these violent attacks, but our female and elderly community members are especially being targeted more frequently. As a caucus, we will continue to stand up for all members of our community and speak out against hateful rhetoric that manifests into senseless, tragic incidents. Please visit our Caucus page at asianamericancaucus.org to see our joint statement,” Villivalam said.

Comments

comments