IL Muslim Civic Coalition launches Care Coalition

CHICAGO: The IL Muslim Civic Coalition and its diverse partners across the State have been disseminating education and guidance on the Coronavirus via webinars and social media the past three weeks.

The Care Coalition will focus on social, financial and emotional support such as food delivery, financial grants, mental health/counseling, census completion, and more. President Dr. DilaraSayeed states “ As the weeks progress, neighbors will need each other across City, State, and nation- and we will get through this crisis together. Volunteers are ready to help! Sign up to GIVE CARE or GET CARE at http://bit.ly/carecoalition, or call our hotline at 866-I CARE20.”

To amplify this initiative, The IL Muslim Civic Coalition has partnered with Penny Appeal USA, ICNA Relief, Taleef Collective, Ojala Foundation, Mecca Center, MIST, UIC MSA, Loyola MSA, Young Adults from MCC, Project Taqwa, CAIR-Chicago, Turkish American Society, ICNA Relief, AMHP, several other organizations, and neighbors (ages 16 and up) from across the region. This is an inclusive and diverse civic initiative – residents and organizations of all races, faiths, and backgrounds are welcome.

To be part of the Care Coalition and GIVE CARE or GET CARE, residents need to complete this short form: http://bit.ly/carecoalition or can call/text a dedicated hotline directly: 866-ICARE20 / 866-422-(Chicago, 3/20/20)

