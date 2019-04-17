Illinois has 154 cases of potentially deadly fungal disease

Global finance officials pledge to tackle economic slowdown WASHINGTON: Global finance officials are pledging closer cooperation in efforts to lift the world economy out its current slowdown, but tensions persist between the United States and other nations over...

Brazilian President faces opposition in New York over museum event NEW YORK: The President of Brazil may not be a welcome guest in New York – at least, not at one event. President Jair Bolsonaro is to be honored at...

Facebook names PayPal exec to board; Netflix CEO leaving SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is nominating to its board of directors a PayPal executive who recently served as finance chief of the charitable organization run by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his...

Mallya fails to delay $40-mn Diageo claim, legal costs mount in UK LONDON: Even as he renewed an appeal against his extradition to India, embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya suffered another legal setback April 12 in a separate $ 40-million claims case...

Monetary economics in emerging markets needs a rethink, says RBI Governor WASHINGTON: Observing that the global financial crisis has exposed several limitations of conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said monetary economics...

Senators urge Trump administration to delay decision on India’s GSP review WASHINGTON: Two top American Senators have urged the Trump administration to delay until the end of the general elections its decision to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country...

MCI adopts guidelines on sexual boundaries for doctors, HC told NEW DELHI: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has informed the Delhi High Court that it has adopted ‘guidelines on sexual boundaries for doctors’ as framed by the Indian Psychiatric...

Hospital built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal KATHMANDU: A 25-bed hospital built with Indian assistance was inaugurated in Nepal’s Siraha district April 10. The Chandra Narayan Yadav Memorial Maternity Hospital, equipped with all modern medical technologies, was...

How NYC plans to enforce unusual measles vaccination order NEW YORK: In a rare order, New York City is requiring residents of a heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhood to be vaccinated for measles. Now the question is how officials intend...