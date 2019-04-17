Something went wrong with the connection!

Illinois has 154 cases of potentially deadly fungal disease

April 17
11:49 2019
CHICAGO: State health officials say Illinois has 154 confirmed cases of a rapidly spreading and potentially deadly fungal disease.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Illinois has the second-highest number of Candida auris cases behind New York and about one-quarter of the cases nationwide. There is a high concentration in the Chicago area. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the fungus is becoming more common, particularly in health care settings.

The fungus can be resistant to drug treatment and dangerous to older and sick patients who have had invasive medical procedures. State officials April 8 didn’t have statistics on deaths in Illinois.
Health officials say 95 cases are in Chicago, 56 in suburban Cook County, seven in DuPage, Lake and Will counties and three near St. Louis.
Officials urge hand washing to reduce spread of the disease. AP

