Illinois Secy. White, urges vehicle registration renewal online

CHICAGO: The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has urged residents to renew their vehicle registration online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting for Driver Services facilities to reopen. Since mid-March, more than 400,000 people have renewed their stickers online, an increase of approximately 50 percent from last year.

“Don’t wait, renew online,” said White. “By renewing your vehicle registration sticker now, you won’t have to visit a Driver Services facility once they reopen. This will save you time and will also help alleviate the rush of face-to-face transactions at facilities once they are reopened.”

To renew vehicle registrations online, residents need their registration ID and PIN, which are located on their renewal notice and registration card – which most people store in their vehicle’s glove compartment.

If you live in Chicagoland or Metro East areas, federal law requires the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to test vehicles for emissions prior to renewing your vehicle registration with the Secretary of State’s office. This requirement impacts approximately 20 percent of those with expiring vehicle registrations.

If the vehicle is due for an emissions test, the IEPA is requiring the test be completed before you may renew your vehicle registration online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IEPA testing centers are currently closed; however, White extended vehicle registration expiration dates for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.

Additional 90-day extensions include driver’s licenses, ID cards and other transactions and document filings.

In addition to renewing vehicle registrations online, other essential services available at www.cyberdriveillinois.cominclude: renew a driver’s license through Safe Driver Renewal, obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtain a driving record abstract or change your address.

White also reminded the public that the federal government extended the REAL ID deadline by one year. The deadline is now October 1, 2021.

