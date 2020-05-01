Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Illinois Secy. White, urges vehicle registration renewal online

Illinois Secy. White, urges vehicle registration renewal online
May 01
13:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has urged residents to renew their vehicle registration online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting for Driver Services facilities to reopen. Since mid-March, more than 400,000 people have renewed their stickers online, an increase of approximately 50 percent from last year.

“Don’t wait, renew online,” said White. “By renewing your vehicle registration sticker now, you won’t have to visit a Driver Services facility once they reopen. This will save you time and will also help alleviate the rush of face-to-face transactions at facilities once they are reopened.”

To renew vehicle registrations online, residents need their registration ID and PIN, which are located on their renewal notice and registration card – which most people store in their vehicle’s glove compartment.

If you live in Chicagoland or Metro East areas, federal law requires the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to test vehicles for emissions prior to renewing your vehicle registration with the Secretary of State’s office. This requirement impacts approximately 20 percent of those with expiring vehicle registrations.

If the vehicle is due for an emissions test, the IEPA is requiring the test be completed before you may renew your vehicle registration online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IEPA testing centers are currently closed; however, White extended vehicle registration expiration dates for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.

Additional 90-day extensions include driver’s licenses, ID cards and other transactions and document filings.

In addition to renewing vehicle registrations online, other essential services available at www.cyberdriveillinois.cominclude: renew a driver’s license through Safe Driver Renewal, obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtain a driving record abstract or change your address.

White also reminded the public that the federal government extended the REAL ID deadline by one year. The deadline is now October 1, 2021.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will US Take action against China in South China Sea?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Illinois Secy. White, urges vehicle registration renewal online - https://t.co/2zy6nuQOgw Get your news featured… https://t.co/CVzEnHnjit
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 8:11 am

American Physicians of Indian Origin ... - https://t.co/SY1Sf0YeDa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/lPlcJ78ml2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 6:52 am

SRK: Rishi Kapoor's 'ashirwaad' made me who I am ... - https://t.co/efd1uetMSr Get your news featured use… https://t.co/abvxF045r8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 6:26 am

#Amazon says India lockdown has hit it the hardest internationally - https://t.co/RpH4vrmSTP Get your news feature… https://t.co/lWg00BMVOZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 1, 2020, 6:22 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.