India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

IMD predicts dense fog conditions over Northen India for next 2 days

IMD predicts dense fog conditions over Northen India for next 2 days
February 03
13:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dense fog conditions in the isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two days.

According to a statement issued by the IMD, “Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on during next 2 days.”
As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at 1:27 pm today while the maximum is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Aam Aadmi PartyAAPAir Purifier In DelhiAir Quality in DelhiAQIArvind KejriwalDelhi AIrDelhi AIr QualityDelhi FarmersDelhi FogDiwali celebrationsFOG Northern IndiModerte AirStubble BurningWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.