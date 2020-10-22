India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

IMPACT raises $10M in three months for electing 2020 Slate

IMPACT raises $10M in three months for electing 2020 Slate
October 22
15:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON DC: IMPACT, a leading Indian American advocacy and political action committee announced that it had raised $10 million over the past three months for its war chest to be spent to support turnout efforts in the Asian American and Indian American community and to elect.IMPACT’s 2020 slate of candidates,

“IMPACT’s fundraising strength reflects trends we’re seeing across the country,” IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija, said. “There’s a level of enthusiasm and excitement about this year’s election among Indian American voters that is palpable, and unrivaled in previous cycles.

IMPACT will invest in the presidential, statewide, and congressional races in battleground states across the country. Investments include committee contributions, paid advertising, targeted turnout operations, and infrastructure building. 

This groundbreaking investment comes at a time when Indian Americans – the second largest immigrant group in the U.S. – are beginning to flex their political muscle on the national political stage. In addition to an Indian American being a historic Democratic nominee for Vice President, the number of Indian Americans in Congress has grown five-fold in just the past eight years and the campaign arm charged with electing Democrats to Congress released its first-ever Hindi-language political ad earlier this year.

All of these developments have come less than 75 years since South Asians began emigrating to the U.S., and 55 years after the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which ended discriminatory quotas and opened the doors to Asian immigrants. 

Fast facts: Asian Americans are the fastest racial or ethnic voting blocs in the country. 

There are projected to be1.4 million Indian American voters in this year’s election.

Indian Americans register at higher rates. This year, there will be nearly in the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    History of AAPI, chronicled by Dr. ... - https://t.co/Z9zxfglguh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CoffeeTableBook #Community #Diaspora #FallGoverningBodyMeeting #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:15 am

    Comprehensive Support for ... - https://t.co/ClohPw78EX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:14 am

    MinisterTomar Launched 70 @70 Program in Boston - https://t.co/b8rf9HmmIT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #7070 #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:13 am

    Pooja Motwani’s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid F ... - https://t.co/EnKKrxMHOi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FashionDesignerPoojaMotwani #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:01 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.