IMPACT raises $10M in three months for electing 2020 Slate

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON DC: IMPACT, a leading Indian American advocacy and political action committee announced that it had raised $10 million over the past three months for its war chest to be spent to support turnout efforts in the Asian American and Indian American community and to elect.IMPACT’s 2020 slate of candidates,

“IMPACT’s fundraising strength reflects trends we’re seeing across the country,” IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija, said. “There’s a level of enthusiasm and excitement about this year’s election among Indian American voters that is palpable, and unrivaled in previous cycles.

IMPACT will invest in the presidential, statewide, and congressional races in battleground states across the country. Investments include committee contributions, paid advertising, targeted turnout operations, and infrastructure building.

This groundbreaking investment comes at a time when Indian Americans – the second largest immigrant group in the U.S. – are beginning to flex their political muscle on the national political stage. In addition to an Indian American being a historic Democratic nominee for Vice President, the number of Indian Americans in Congress has grown five-fold in just the past eight years and the campaign arm charged with electing Democrats to Congress released its first-ever Hindi-language political ad earlier this year.

All of these developments have come less than 75 years since South Asians began emigrating to the U.S., and 55 years after the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which ended discriminatory quotas and opened the doors to Asian immigrants.

Fast facts: Asian Americans are the fastest racial or ethnic voting blocs in the country.

There are projected to be1.4 million Indian American voters in this year’s election.

Indian Americans register at higher rates. This year, there will be nearly in the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Comments

comments