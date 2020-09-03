IMPACT to Endorse Slate of 23 General Election Candidates

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON DC: In a virtual town hall meet, IMPACT, the leading Indian American advocacy organization, announced its slate of endorsed candidates for the 2020 general election.

“With so much at stake, the Indian American community will be actively leveraging our growth and galvanizing the community across the country to elect candidates that reflect the values we hold dear – justice, equality, and opportunity – up and down the ticket,” said IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija, who was joined on the call by endorsed candidate for North Carolina State Treasurer, Ronnie Chatterji.

“With nearly 200,000 citizens in battleground states like Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan, Indian Americans can make all the difference in the course of the country,” said Makhija.

In addition to the Biden-Harris ticket, the endorsements in 23 general election races include:

Congress – Ami Bera (US CA-07); Sara Gideon (Maine Senate); Pramila Jayapal (US WA-07); Ro Khanna (US CA-17); Raja Krishnamoorthi (US IL-08); Sri Kulkarni (US TX-22) and HiralTipirneni (US AZ-06).

Statewide and Local offices – Nina Ahmad (PA Auditor General); Ronnie Chatterji (NC Treasurer); Jay Chaudhuri (NC SD-15); Jeremy Cooney (NY SD-56); Nima Kulkarni (KY HD-40); Padma Kuppa (MI HD-41); Rupande Mehta (NJ SD-25); Pavan Parikh (OH Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas); Jennifer Rajkumar (NY HD-38); Kesha Ram (VT SD-Chittendon); Ravi Sandill (TX DJ 127); NikilSaval (PA SD-01); Amish Shah (AZ HD-24), Vandana Slatter (WA HD-48,1) and Kevin Thomas (NY SD-06)

IMPACT will provide direct contributions to endorsed candidates where permissible, help connect campaigns to interested supporters, and provide technical support to candidates. Earlier IMPACT announced that it would be raising $10 million to support candidates that shared its values.

IMPACT’s endorsements come at a time of rising Indian American political engagement. Asian Americans are the fastest growing voting bloc in the country, and made the difference in key suburban house seats in 2018. An estimated 1.3 million Indian Americans are expected to vote in this year’s election, including nearly 200,000 in Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan.

Comments

comments