India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

IMPACT to Endorse Slate of 23 General Election Candidates

IMPACT to Endorse Slate of 23 General Election Candidates
September 03
14:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON DC: In a virtual town hall meet, IMPACT, the leading Indian American advocacy organization, announced its slate of endorsed candidates for the 2020 general election.

“With so much at stake, the Indian American community will be actively leveraging our growth and galvanizing the community across the country to elect candidates that reflect the values we hold dear – justice, equality, and opportunity – up and down the ticket,” said IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija, who was joined on the call by endorsed candidate for North Carolina State Treasurer, Ronnie Chatterji. 

“With nearly 200,000 citizens in battleground states like Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan, Indian Americans can make all the difference in the course of the country,” said Makhija.

In addition to the Biden-Harris ticket, the endorsements in 23 general election races include:  

Congress – Ami Bera (US CA-07); Sara Gideon (Maine Senate); Pramila Jayapal (US WA-07); Ro Khanna (US CA-17); Raja Krishnamoorthi (US IL-08); Sri Kulkarni (US TX-22) and HiralTipirneni (US AZ-06).

Statewide and Local offices – Nina Ahmad (PA Auditor General); Ronnie Chatterji (NC Treasurer); Jay Chaudhuri (NC SD-15); Jeremy Cooney (NY SD-56); Nima Kulkarni (KY HD-40); Padma Kuppa (MI HD-41); Rupande Mehta (NJ SD-25); Pavan Parikh (OH Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas); Jennifer Rajkumar (NY HD-38); Kesha Ram (VT SD-Chittendon); Ravi Sandill (TX DJ 127); NikilSaval (PA SD-01); Amish Shah (AZ HD-24), Vandana Slatter (WA HD-48,1) and Kevin Thomas (NY SD-06)

IMPACT will provide direct contributions to endorsed candidates where permissible, help connect campaigns to interested supporters, and provide technical support to candidates. Earlier IMPACT announced that it would be raising $10 million to support candidates that shared its values.   

IMPACT’s endorsements come at a time of rising Indian American political engagement. Asian Americans are the fastest growing voting bloc in the country, and made the difference in key suburban house seats in 2018. An estimated 1.3 million Indian Americans are expected to vote in this year’s election, including nearly 200,000 in Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Nisha Sharma endorsed to ... - https://t.co/ThPil8igDA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus… https://t.co/nmUcoXoh4L
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 10:03 am

    Amma Mia – A book by Esha Deol helps new ... - https://t.co/6Wspn0wJd4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ZmiRbccp3i
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 9:58 am

    City of #Fremont Accepting Pop Up Patio Applications ... - https://t.co/ILfpeTcw6v Get your news featured use… https://t.co/b6aUqXXK8H
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 9:55 am

    Fremont Unified School ... - https://t.co/JbgZbHZfCL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus… https://t.co/mOAly51OnI
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 9:53 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.