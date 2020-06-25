India Post News Paper

Implementation would liberate Mewati Hindus

Implementation would liberate Mewati Hindus
June 25
13:34 2020
Madhu Patel

HAF DR Surendra Jain

HAF DR Surendra Jain

CHICAGO: The announcements made by the Haryana Government to stop the decades-long atrocities and terror of Islamic Jihadists on Hindus in Mewat (Haryana) is deemed an important step in the direction of liberating Mewati minority Hindu society.

Saluting the solidarity of the struggling Hindu society, media channels and other allies for this, Dr. Surendra Jain, VHP’s Central Joint General Secretary expressed hope that these announcements would be implemented at the earliest so that the aggrieved victim society could get relief! The steps such as prohibiting forced religious conversions, love-Jihad, the slaughter of cow progeny (Gokashi), protection of religious and public properties of minority and establishment of the IRB battalion, etc. should end Jihadi persecution in Mewat, he added.

The decades-long Jihadi persecution on Hindus in Mewat, Haryana, saw an unprecedented boost during the COVID-19 lockdown. A section of the media and civilized society across globally appreciated a commitment to alleviate the sufferings of minorities here.  The Haryana CM Sri Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to Nuh (Mewat) last week and appreciated the distress and agony of the minority here. He made the following proclamations:

1. Anti-conversion Law would be enacted to stop religious conversions and love-Jihad.

2. Gokashi (slaughter of cows & its progeny) cases would be heard in fast-track-court.   Necessary amendments would be made in the current law if there is a need to punish cow killers severely.

3. A battalion of the IRB would be set up at Nuh (Mewat) to assist in re-establishing the rule of law in Mewat.4.After removing illegal occupation on Hindu religious and public properties, a board would be set up for these real estates and institutions that would ensure their care and protection.

Dr. Jain of VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) felt that minorities would now feel secured & live their lives with dignity & respect!

