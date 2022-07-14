India Post News Paper

Blog

Importance of Being Aware and Responsible While Betting on Sports

July 14
15:04 2022
The fever for online betting or gambling is now growing because more and more people are getting interested in it. However, it is very normal to forget about some rules and regulations when you are lost in gambling and find it interesting.

Also what can go really wrong is that some people find betting as a source of earning money and forget the real purpose. Betting should by far be treated as a way of recreation or as a skill to just sharpen your mind. 

But the boundaries are thin and it is easy to get lost in the world of betting. In this article, we will talk all about what is responsible gambling and why it is important. If you or anyone related to you is into sports betting in any way this article may be helpful for you to understand this perspective of online betting.

What Is Responsible Gambling?

Responsible gambling is described as the use of gambling for fun and entertainment.

“Gambling can become problematic when one uses it as a source of income or when they gamble with more money than they can afford to lose.”

Many betting bonus sites have taken measures to promote responsible gambling. For example, Bet365 and Betway let the users set a daily limit on the amount of money they can spend out. It is a great initiative to actually prevent people from going overboard.

Also there are options provided by any bookmakers to take a break from gambling from time to time and cease your account for a few months or days. Operators like Bet365 also let you set a limit for how many hours your account should stay active during a day. This is a great initiative from the operator to help people not get addicted. It is an individual’s responsibility to never get greedy and spend whatever one can. One should always remember online betting is just for fun and one must not make it an addiction.

Why Should One Be Aware and Responsible?

It is very important to be aware of what is legal and what is not when it comes to awareness. It is important to always use legit betting sites when it comes to online betting. It is easier to be tricked and thus, being aware helps a lot to not fall for scams.

When it comes to the Indian context, any betting site that does not have its headquarters on Indian land and accepts Indian Rupees for transactions is not illegal. However, it is also important to look for betting sites that are licensed by established and well-known licensing universally trusted gaming bodies like Malta Gaming Authority, e-Gaming Curacao, and Great Britain Gambling Commission etc.

Once you know that any betting site is owned by one of these authorities you can be confident that the betting site will not be a scam. Recently as per a story covered by BBC News, a gang of four hosted a false cricket league and just earned money from some bettors. It is therefore very important to be aware and be safe from scams going around.

Also, betting responsibly means taking breaks, which means you should not rely on gambling as a source of income. This way you can save yourself from losing your hard earned money and also save yourself from any kind of addiction. 

Some measures you can take to be more responsible

Treat betting as a recreation activity

If you treat betting as fun or another kind of sport where you use your skills the chances to go overboard will be really less. Do not make it a source for living. Heavily relying on betting can be dangerous and less of a fun activity.

  • Take breaks

Just like any other activity, you need a break from betting too. These days almost all betting sites give you an option to take timely breaks and deactivate your account for a few days or months and then resume gambling after the freeze period with everything the same in your account when you left.

  • Set a daily or monthly budget

It is very important to set a daily or monthly budget for yourself so that you cannot go overboard. Some betting sites have taken a great initiative to actually facilitate this through a built-in tool in which you set your monthly limit and they will never let you deposit more than you had set.

  • Learn the rules

Learning the rules of betting is important. Logical decisions go a long way in gambling. All your decisions should be based on logical probability and predictions based on statistics.  Going with your favorite team is not the thumb rule always.

  • Do not bet under any influence

It is bad to bet if you are betting under someone’s influence. Always use your own logic and always follow the statistics. Also it is wrong to bet on chasing your losses because that way you can lose even more.

Conclusion

With the power of the internet, it has actually become easier to make oneself aware of what and where gambling is legal or not. Limit-setting has become easier with the help of tools that online betting sites provide for punters to set limits. It is totally recommended that you follow all the measures mentioned and enjoy betting and use it just for recreational purposes.

Let us hope this article helps you understand the importance of never going overboard and setting your limits when betting online to amplify the fun and avoid any kind of problems.

Comments

comments

