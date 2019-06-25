Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Important to send across message that Sri Lanka is completely safe: Jacqueline

Important to send across message that Sri Lanka is completely safe: Jacqueline
June 25
16:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood actor, who made her foray into Hindi movies post her crowning as Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2005, says it is safe for the tourists to visit the country now.

Sri Lanka had witnessed a series of bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels on April 21, which claimed 258 lives, including that of 44 foreigners.

Jacqueline said for the longest time Sri Lanka has been the number one tourist destination, with Indian travellers coming in great numbers, but things have changed post the bombings.

“It’s disheartening and saddening to see that because of the terrorist attacks which had taken place, our numbers have dropped. It’s really important for us to send across the message right now that Sri Lanka is completely safe,” the actor told reporters.

Jacqueline said the country is making sure to keep their security tight.

“We want to encourage our friends and neighbours again that Sri Lanka is the number one tourist destination to go to, as was before. We may have suffered a very terrible attack but that does not change the fact that we are still a paradise to visit,” she added.

She was speaking at the event of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, here. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Supreme Court orders release of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly defaming UP Chief Min…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 11, 2019, 7:13 am

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.