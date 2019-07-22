Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Imran Khan criticises Opposition for promoting dynasties not merit

Imran Khan criticises Opposition for promoting dynasties not merit
July 22
16:27 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Citing the decline of the Mughal Empire in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a jibe at the Opposition parties in Pakistan for the country’s current state of affairs and blamed them for promoting dynasties and not merit.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician who is on his first visit to the US, addressed a gathering of the Pakistani diaspora in Washington on Sunday and told them his regime has taken steps during the past year to hold elected leaders accountable, referring to the ongoing crackdown on top Opposition politicians like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“What’s happening today in Pakistan is Naya Pakistan. Where the powerful are being held accountable,” Khan, who was elected as Pakistan’s prime minister in August last year, said.

Khan said he is determined to bring a system of merit recognition in the country.

During the speech, he gave the example of the Mughal Empire to highlight his point.

“There is a reason why the Muslim world has been left behind; the Mughal Empire was at its peak and then went into decline because successive dynastic rulers did not have the capability to lead.”

“India was the super power of the world during the Mughal Empire. During those 150 years, India’s GDP was more than 25 per cent of that of the world. But soon it declined as the successors of the Mughal Empire after Aurangzeb were not capable enough,” he said.

Khan inherited a severe economic and financial crisis. He borrowed huge sums from China and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan, which currently has a currency reserve of less than USD 8 billion — enough to cover only 1.7 months of imports — approached the Washington-based IMF in August 2018 for a bailout package after the Imran Khan government took over.

The IMF early this month formally approved the USD 6 billion loan to Pakistan, which is facing “significant” economic challenges on the back of “large” fiscal and financial needs and “weak and unbalanced” growth.

Khan said that China’s ruling Communist Party has the best system to identify, groom and promote people with merit.

“You go anywhere in the world; see China’s communist party and you see how they reward merit and let the best of the best come up,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, currently facing “education apartheid”, which does not give opportunities to people with merit to progress.

Khan said merit and equality for all is his vision for Pakistan.

Pakistan is lagging behind other nations of the world due to corruption, he said.

Every foreign company, whom he meets, Khan said tells him they cannot invest in Pakistan because of massive corruption.

Khan took a dig at his two political opponents Sharif and Zardari.

“While Sharif was groomed by a dictator, Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto became leaders on basis of some piece of paper that left party behind to them,” he said.

Sharif, he alleged, has been asking for air-condition in his jail ward and wants food from home.

“I am going to go back and make sure there is no air conditioning or no TV for Nawaz Sharif. I know Maryam Bibi (Sharif’s daughter) will make some noise, but I say to her, return the money. It’s as simple as that,” he said amidst cheers from his supporters.

Similarly, when every time Zardari goes to jail he falls ill and goes to hospital, Khan said.

“He spends most of his time in hospital,” Khan said, adding “This time, he won’t go to the hospital ward.”

Khan promised to give a clean and corruption-free government.

“It’s my dream that one day people from across the world would come to Pakistan seeking a job,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Your #WeeklyFuture: 23rd to 31st July The beginning of the week is not at all auspicious for your health, happiness… https://t.co/xhn24TosAr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:06 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.