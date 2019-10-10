Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Imran Khan likely to visit Saudi, Iran to defuse Middle East tensions

Imran Khan likely to visit Saudi, Iran to defuse Middle East tensions
October 10
16:29 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Iran and Saudi Arabia later this month as part of Islamabad’s efforts to defuse the increasing tensions in the Middle East, according to a media report.

Last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Khan said that Donald Trump had asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions in the Middle East, though the US president later suggested that it was the Pakistani premier who approached him and nothing was final.

Quoting Foreign Office sources, The Express Tribune reported that Khan is likely to visit Tehran and Riyadh later this month to mediate between Iran and Saudi.

However, the dates are yet to be finalised.

Tensions have been brewing between Tehran and Riyadh since the missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities last month. Both Saudi Arabia and the US have blamed Iran for the drone strikes, claimed by the Houthi rebels. However, Tehran has strongly rebutted the charges.

Pakistan and certain other countries have been trying to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan traditionally has strong relations with Saudi Arabia but also maintains friendly ties with Iran.

In 2016, the then Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif mediated between Saudi and Iran in a bid to defuse tensions between the two countries that soared after the hanging of prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi Arabia.

The execution of the cleric, who was considered a terrorist by Riyadh but hailed in Iran as a champion of the rights of Saudi Arabia’s Shia minority, had led to violent protests in the Middle East region. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Imran Khan likely to visit Saudi, #Iran to defuse Middle East tensions - https://t.co/c4dPXzj1NW Get your news fea… https://t.co/dI5kVtOMR6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:59 am

If Xi says China is watching Kashmir, then why does PM not ... - https://t.co/kssadRXHLt Get your news featured us… https://t.co/bEo3GHYy4p
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:57 am

Govt to form empowered group to #Privatise 150 trains, 50 rly stations - https://t.co/iox26H7V8e Get your news fea… https://t.co/BsksWW1HEM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:55 am

#France visit extremely productive: Rajnath Singh - https://t.co/jbzZhUyo3f Get your news featured use… https://t.co/W8YGHl32ZZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 10, 2019, 10:52 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.