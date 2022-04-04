Imran Khan thrusts country into constitutional crisis: Pakistan media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan media has criticized the dissolution of the National Assembly in the country, saying that whatever happened on Sunday violated all rules governing proceedings in the House, particularly those dealing with the motion of no-confidence.

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Sunday dismissed the no-trust motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the country’s Constitution. Moreover, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Imran Khan.

In an editorial published on Monday, the Dawn newspaper said that Imran Khan could have played the political game like a true sportsperson and still emerged stronger from the loss given the sharp narrative he had spun leading up to the vote.

“Instead, he chose to thrust the country into a constitutional crisis. The president, too, failed to act with wisdom: instead of looking into the constitutionality of the entire process, he acted as an Imran Khan loyalist and sullied his office with his partisan decision,” the Dawn editorial said.

The Pakistani newspaper argued that with the parliamentary process pulverised on the orders of a leader who continues to hold it in deep contempt, Pakistan has been thrown into the dark abyss of a constitutional crisis.

“It came as a rude shock: it takes quite the fall for a self-proclaimed ‘fighter’ to display such unsportsmanlike behaviour. By tearing up the rules of the game instead of ‘playing till the last ball’, Mr Khan has dealt a fatal blow to constitutionalism and given rise to the strongest concerns yet that he may not be suited to hold public office within a democratic order,” the editorial said.

After the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “Imran’s coup” forces the country into yet another compromised election.

“We set out on mission to force-free and fair election. Through a vote of no confidence, electoral reforms & early elections. Were all set to achieve that. Imran’s coup undermines NCM, electoral reforms but forces yet another compromised election. Silver lining Selected is GONE!” Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan cannot under any circumstances compromise on the constitution. He urged the Supreme court of Pakistan to rise to the challenge and prove that country’s constitution is “more than a piece of paper.”

Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by Imran Khan and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court’s order.

Bandial made the observation after taking notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by NA Deputy Speaker Suri. (ANI)

