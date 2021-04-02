India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Imran Khan to chair key meeting on Pak-India relations today

Imran Khan to chair key meeting on Pak-India relations today
April 02
10:29 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over an important meeting on Friday attended by several cabinet ministers which will decide the level of relations with India.

“Imran Khan will preside over an important meeting on Pak-India relations tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by the Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Planning and Human Rights. The meeting will decide the level of relations with India,” a Pakistan journalist tweeted.
The Pakistani journalist added in another tweet, “The high-level meeting will also discuss the matter of constituting a subcommittee on the same issues and whether Pakistan has to start trade or not.”

This comes after Pakistan’s federal cabinet on Thursday back-tracked on the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to allow the import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India through land and sea routes.

The decision by Pakistan’s economic body earlier to allow the import of cotton and yarn from India was likely to improve ties between New Delhi and Islamabad. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Imran Khan to chair key meeting on Pak-India ... - https://t.co/z8lk04S3hH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #PakIndiaRelations
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 4:59 am

Record GST collection due ... - https://t.co/6qMRoTU2Y0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicRecovery #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 4:57 am

WB polls: Mithun Chakraborty ... - https://t.co/ML6J2oosCb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShah #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #LocketChatterjee #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 4:55 am

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/QhbdHAEOxM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 4:50 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.