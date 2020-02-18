Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Imran Khan warns of new refugee crisis in Pakistan due to Indian govt’s policies

Imran Khan warns of new refugee crisis in Pakistan due to Indian govt’s policies
February 18
11:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday warned that Pakistan may face another refugee crisis if the international community failed to take notice of the current situation in India.

Speaking at the two-day refugee summit in Islamabad on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan, he said India’s “ultranationalist ideology going unchecked could lead to destruction and the region could become a flashpoint”, The Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India can destroy Pakistan in 11 days is not a responsible statement by a premier of a nuclear state with a huge population, the paper reported. Khan made the statement in the presence of visiting UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was also attending the summit.

He said because of the “Hindutva” ideology, Kashmiris have been lockdown for over 200 days. He alleged under the same ideology, the BJP-led government passed two discriminatory nationalistic legislations, targeting 200 million Muslims in India.

Khan was referring to India’s Citizenship Amendment Act and the revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The new citizenship law passed by the Indian Parliament in December 2019 offers citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is an internal matter of the country and stressed that the goal is to protect the oppressed minorities of neighbouring countries.

India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Reacting to India’s move, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and ruled out any third party mediation, including either from the UN or the US, saying it is a bilateral issue with Pakistan.

Khan said if the international community does not take notice of this situation, it will create another refugee crisis for Pakistan as Muslims of India will move to Pakistan. “This is not the India of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. The United Nations (UN) must play its role otherwise it will become a very big problem in the future,” Duniya News quoted Khan as saying. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @TimesNow: Listen in to reactions from Indo-Americans ahead of U.S President @realDonaldTrump's maiden visit to India. More details on…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:09 am

81% Delhi voters received fake news during elections - https://t.co/s2xrfsDJ51 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0AQkriTYXa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:07 am

#Samsung Note10 Lite: Perfect affordable flagship killer - https://t.co/1IbIObdzp2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/YUxu8revjA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:03 am

#Apple logs 75.6% market share in India premium segment - https://t.co/wXZXwTHoQd Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2Kp6oi8Nv5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 6:56 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.