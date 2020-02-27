Imran to visit Qatar before US-Taliban deal signing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday, just two days before the US and Afghan Taliban would sign a landmark peace deal in Doha.

“As part of regular exchange of high-level visits, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Qatar on February 27, 2020 to meet His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar,” The Express Tribune quoted a Foreign Office statement as saying on Wednesday night.

This will be the premier’s second visit to Qatar after assuming office in 2018. Khan, however, would not attend the signing ceremony which is scheduled for Saturday. Instead Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will represent Pakistan at the ceremony to be attended by delegates from over two dozen countries.

The 18-month gruelling talks have now resulted in an imminent agreement between the militant group and the US under which foreign troops would be withdrawn from the war-torn country.

In return, the Taliban have agreed not to allow the Afghan soil to be used against any other country. IANS

