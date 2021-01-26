India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

In a first, Bangladesh tri-service contingent takes part in India’s Republic Day parade

In a first, Bangladesh tri-service contingent takes part in India’s Republic Day parade
January 26
10:59 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: For the first time, a marching contingent and band of Bangladesh tri-services participated in the Republic Day Parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation.

The 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force was led by the contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman.
All the three services of the Bangladesh Armed Forces had played a key role in securing independence for their country in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

The representatives of the battalions that participated in Liberation War, like 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 East Bengal Regiment and 1, 2 and 3 Field Regiment Artillery, marched in the parade.

Bangladesh Navy had successfully conducted Operation Jackpot during the War, destroying 26 enemy ships in sea ports and river ports. The Air Force conducted 50 successful air strikes on the enemy targets during the War as part of “Kilo Flight” from the base in Dimapur, India.

The contingent marched to the song of “Shono Ekti Mujibur-er theke lokkho Mujibur”, meaning “Listen, the voice of Mujibur which has been multiplied by hundred thousands of his followers”, played by the marching band led by Lieutenant Colonel Banazir Ahmed.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as Bangabondhu, was the central figure behind the Bangladesh Liberation Movement and the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. Rahman, also known as ‘Father of the Nation’, served as the first President of Bangladesh and later as the Prime Minister from April 17, 1971 until his assassination on August 15, 1975.

India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Is it a good idea to buy Cheap ... - https://t.co/Ad3eDysAtr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestCarInsurance #BestCarInsuranceOnline #CarInsurance #CarInsuranceOnline #CarInsuranceReviews #Carinsurancecalculator #CheapCarInsurance #GoDigit #InsuranceCalculator
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 8:22 am

    Dubai Hindu temple to open doors by ... - https://t.co/cEcOGr9qf8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DubaiHinduTemple #FIA #FoundationStone #HinduTempleInDubai #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 6:16 am

    Farmers break barricades at Ghazipur, ... - https://t.co/w7uJPZNX03 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiUttarPradeshGhazipurBorder #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 6:11 am

    B-Town extends Republic Day ... - https://t.co/TwgEWHda1G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #72ndRepublicDay #Actors #Actress #AmitabhBachchan #BiharPolice #Bollywood #Btown #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies #NatashaDalal #ShahrukhKhan #VarunDhawan
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 6:00 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.