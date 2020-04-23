Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

In a month, Indians have started taking COVID-threat more seriously: Survey

In a month, Indians have started taking COVID-threat more seriously: Survey
April 23
11:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Most Indians are increasingly non complacent when it comes to the seriousness of the coronavirus threat and how seriously it should be taken, according to the IANS-CVoter COVID-19 Tracker.

A total of 54.4 per cent respondents say they either disagree or strongly disagree with the statement that “I believe the threat from the Coronavirus is exaggerated”. Meanwhile just 37.9 per cent said they tend to agree with the assertion.

While 38.4 per cent seem to suggest they tend to take the threat very seriously and 16% seem to take it just seriously. They have ‘strongly disagreed’ and ‘disagreed’ with the statement respectively.

Meanwhile, 23.4 per cent respondents appear to be overtly complacent who ‘strongly agrees’ that the threat from the virus is indeed exaggerated. 14.5 per cent said they ‘agrees’ to the statement.

The tracker monitored the mood since March 16 up till April 21, this year.

Over the last one month, more and more Indians seem to have become mindful of the threat the COVID-19 possess. For instance, when the tracker was started on March 16, just 21.3 per cent said they ‘strongly disagrees’ to the statement that the virus’ threat is exaggerated. However, more than a month later on April 21, that number has gone up to 38.4 per cent.

Similarly, those who took the threat very lightly have shifted the other side, over time. On March 16, just 35 per cent said they ‘strongly agrees’ to the statement that the virus’ threat is exaggerated. However, more than a month later on April 21, that number has gone down to 23.4 per cent. Meanwhile 7.7 per cent said they are ‘don’t know’.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

  • YES (80%, 43 Votes)
  • NO (20%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 54

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

In a month, #Indians have started taking ... - https://t.co/jQPELsMfxA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xp3r43tyLh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:57 am

43.3% Indians #Stocked up to survive for more than 3 weeks - https://t.co/iXZeZhcJpd Get your news featured use… https://t.co/sMLsRWfgGM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:55 am

People more prepared, less complacent as ... - https://t.co/18jTzeopin Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/OB9dEhf7MI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:51 am

Imran Khan tests negative for coronavirus - https://t.co/szr7pB29Rk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/QHYRgixUwN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 5:48 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.