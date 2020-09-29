India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

In backdrop of India-China border standoff, Quad to meet in Tokyo on Oct 6

In backdrop of India-China border standoff, Quad to meet in Tokyo on Oct 6
September 29
18:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TOKYO: The foreign ministers of the four-member nations of the ‘Quad’ will hold talks in Tokyo next month to further boost their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

India, Japan, Australia and the US have been coordinating a joint approach on “free, open, prosperous and inclusive” Indo-Pacific region, based on shared values and principles and respect for international law.
This grouping is seen as a response to China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the agenda of Quad talks are maritime security, counter-terrorism, connectivity and infrastructure development with the objective of promoting peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The talks between representatives of the democracies referred as Quad will be the first ministerial-level multiparty conference hosted by Tokyo since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and following their meeting in New York in September last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“It is timely that foreign ministers of the four nations who share the same ambitions over regional matters exchange views over various challenges,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a news conference, adding he intends to hold bilateral talks with each of his counterparts as quoted by Japanese media.

China is meddling in territorial sovereignty whether it is the South China Sea or prolonged border standoff with India. India-China border dispute is still on the boil despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks. China refuses to go back to the status quo and complete disengagement.

The Quad meeting is expected to be focussed on strategic and security challenges in the region and joint strategy is also to be discussed, although security and strategy will be the key focus. The meeting may also give an opportunity to the like-minded countries to discuss and improvise on global supply chains. Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that over-dependence on a single source is risky for global supply chain.

Japan and India had recently signed a military pact enabling them to exchange supplies and logistical support.

Collaboration in coronavirus vaccine development and response to COVID-19 are also expected to be discussed in the meet. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @CricketNDTV: IPL 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad (162/4) beat Delhi Capitals (147/7 in 20 overs) by 15 runs #DCvSRH #DCvsSRH #IPL2020 Scorecard: https://t.co/GVMeKTb1P2 Highlights: https://t.co/frH8blozA0
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 6:04 pm

    In backdrop of #India-China border ... - https://t.co/RvL9AmnzBW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #4memberNations #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #Germany #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Japan #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 1:04 pm

    #IDEX4Fauji, a step towards making us self-reliant: ... - https://t.co/jz3mzP1gzM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmanirbhrBharat #CDS #CDSIndia #GeneralBipinRawat #GeneralRawat #India #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #MukundNarvane #Navy #Political #SelfreliantIndia
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 12:51 pm

    Oppn insulting farmers ... - https://t.co/SO9YY5s6WB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturerelatedLaws #BJP #FarmersBillProtest #FarmersBill #IndiaAgriculturalReforms #MinimumSupportPrice #MSP #NarendraModi #OppnInsultingFarmers #OppositionUnited #Political
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 10:45 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.