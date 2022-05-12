India Post News Paper

In listening to Lord Swraj Paul’s advice, Tony Blair was listening to Lady Aruna Paul’s advice: Cherie Blair

May 12
17:24 2022
LONDON: Lady Aruna Paul, wife of Lord Swraj Paul of Marylebone, was cremated at north London’s Golders Green crematorium on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close friends.

At the service preceding the cremation, Cherie Blair, eminent barrister and wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, said: “It isn’t easy to build a life in a new country as Aruna and Swraj did here in the UK… their achievements were marked by Swraj’s elevation to the House of Lords for his services to industry and to the Labour party and many Labour leaders including Tony welcomed and listened to his advice, and therefore, I know they were listening to Aruna’s advice.”

Lord Paul also briefly spoke at the ceremony in a moving manner. He recalled: “65 years ago I married one of the most beautiful girls of Calcutta.” With tears in his eyes, he concluded: “Aruna I will miss you. Good bye my dear. I love you. I will always love you.”

Lady Paul was strikingly good looking and the story goes, the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray wanted to cast her in one of his movies.

She leaves behind a 91-year-old husband, who is chairman of Caparo Group, which has businesses in the UK, the US, India, Canada and the United Arab Emirates. Also in mourning are twin sons Akash and Ambar, daughter Anjli, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The last rites of Indian industrialist G.D. Birla were also performed at Golders Green crematorium in 1983.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

