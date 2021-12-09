In memoriam: Remembering Dilip Butani

Sunil Tolani

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader. A leader not born, was forged: Dilip bhai was such a Heroic leader, one who stands out for greatness of good deeds and positive achievements.

I first met Bhai in 1998, when I was working at a gas station in Anaheim looking for attorney referral. Fast forward to 2011, Bhai reached out to me to Congratulate me on O.C Holiday spirit Christmas award, “Owner’s focus is people, not money” which he read in the new papers and asked my permission to share with the Indian Community. In our culture, there was narrative that ‘Follow the doctors, follow the engineers and attorneys” but Bhai believed there should be something that says, “Follow the have-nots,the self-made people, never-give-uppers; follow the resolvers in the face of adversity.” Over the years he took immense pride in sharing the accomplishments with pride. He recognized the worth of each person.

BHAI, dedicated his whole life to helping others, carrying the mission of unity, and acting on the mission leading with such humility. Bhai relished the opportunity to connect with one and all. Challenged me to expand my mind and heart to go deeper and do better.

The last night of Dec 4, 2019 of Bhai’s life was spent doing things he loved and places he enjoyed, in Mumbai. Bhai was excited for his Mumbai visit, he said it was a place of “Solace” where he got his cultural fix. He was always-and I mean always, always the nicest person and the quality that seems to follow in his wake was of civility. Bhai was genuinely good, and I would wager that no matter how many people you talk to, you won’t find a person who will say one ill word about Dilip Bhai, that is something you absolutely cannot fake in life. That means bhai was who he was and will be missed but never forgotten for a lifetime of service.

We met in person few times a year for sure and more frequently on phone calls and the first thing upon meeting, he would smile big and give me a hug, saying ‘it was his lucky day to see me” I used to reply, I have my days lucky everyday because he is one of my biggest Well-Wisher. I wish I was in L.A. more and not flying in and out every 8th day on average over the years or the first half of 2019 taking care of my dad at home in Hospice care. The last time I met him was at my Dad’s Funeral on July 22, the worst day and time of my life where he honored my family by Master of ceremony andlast communication, he had wished me and family Happy Thanksgiving from INDIA in an email. We both believed in to whom much is given, much is required, and Service is the rent we pay for the space we occupy here on earth.

Our experience taught us that living by the principles of truth and justice is essential to living a fulfilling life and it contributes to the betterment off the society at large. We must all take responsibility of our daily decisions, actions, and consequences. We believe an eternal destiny or heavenly award awaits us if we choose to practice the virtues of selflessness, self-control, positivity, and fortitude. Our Conscience not emotions, guide us on this earthly temporary journey.

Many people idolize money, recognition, and power but Bhai sought to make Mata Rani and Hanuman ji his Idols. He always encouraged people to examine questions of religion, ethics, and morality through education. He had unconditional love for community and was working to UNITE, see UNITY in the community, that was his dream.

We will salute Dilip bhai and his life and keep his legacy alive. Legacy of goodness and kindness with an amazing spirit. Human greatness does not lie in wealth or power, but in character and goodness, Dilip bhai exemplified this form of greatness. Bhai’s life exemplified the highest ideals-integrity, courage, and a commitment to do what is best for Indian community. His contributions to the community left a legacy.

We must strive to emulate his character and his example as a human being. A mentor to me, such a lover of life and humanity. My heart aches because our community lost one of its finest.

The community celebrates the life, leadership, and legacy of Dilip Bhai. Bhai had a vision for unity and never lost sight of or respect for the Hindu values generously volunteering his own time, talent and mobilizing resources to help our community.

Joy and Smile is a gift -remember, it’s the foundational emotion that leads to contentment, peace, fulfillment and happiness, and my sincere hope is that whenever we remember Dilip Bhai, we Smile Joyfully. The lineage of Butani is rich and accomplished and he complimented it with grace, dignity and humanity vibe.

Dilip bhai used to confide in me about Ratna ji, his wife and the love of his life and his best friend and he found true love in her.

Great men are always easier to identify in retrospect than in real time. But Dilip Bhai’s greatness always was unmistakable. And for that, he deserves our deepest gratitude. God give each one touched by him strength in this time. The community has lost a unity leader, mentor, and friend. I am forever grateful for having known him. While bhai is no longer with us physically, he will always be present with us spiritually.

