India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Incomplete shutdown among factors contributing to US soaring COVID-19 cases’

‘Incomplete shutdown among factors contributing to US soaring COVID-19 cases’
August 01
11:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said incomplete shutdown is among factors contributing to the surging COVID-19 cases in the country. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the remarks at a House subcommittee hearing when asked why Europe has been able to largely contain the virus while the United States has seen a rise in new cases, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

“If you look at what happened in Europe, when they shut down or locked down or went to shelter in place … they really did it to the tune of about 95 percent plus of the country,” Fauci said. “When you actually look at what we did … we really functionally shut down only about 50 percent in the sense of the totality of the country,” he said.

The senior expert also told lawmakers that he is “cautiously optimistic” that the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna and his agency will be successful. The US COVID-19 cases reached 4.49 million with over 152,000 fatalities as of 10.35 Eastern Time on Friday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: BREAKING: राज्यसभा सांसद अमर सिंह का सिंगापुर में निधन #AmarSingh https://t.co/ibydXt9OsP
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 11:25 am

    RT @indiatvnews: BREAKING: Amar Singh passes away #AmarSingh https://t.co/1I6zEVEjuG
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 11:18 am

    #India Premier sends Eid-ul-Azha greetings to #Bangladesh counterpart - https://t.co/GZ6zMeoDPS Get your news feat… https://t.co/aXEnil3piE
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 5:53 am

    'Incomplete shutdown among ... - https://t.co/Kq7tNrwr2n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci… https://t.co/1UNPLt0XSJ
    h J R

    - August 1, 2020, 5:50 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.