Increased connectivity between India, Vietnam to boost economies of both countries: Om Birla

HANOI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that the new and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will generate business and tourism opportunities, which will boost the economies of both countries.

Birla’s remarks came as he, along with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue, restored the suspended direct air services between the two countries after the COVID-19 pandemic and also inaugurated air services on new routes, giving a new dimension to air services between two countries.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Vietnamese airline VietJet was operating regular flights from Hanoi and Ho Chin Minh City to New Delhi. Apart from this, Charter flights were also being operated to the major Buddhist spiritual centre Bodh Gaya.

However, the services that were suspended after the pandemic struck, have now been resumed during the visit of Birla. The two existing services between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi and New Delhi will resume on April 29 and April 30.

Additionally, four new routes will connect Hanoi-Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City-Mumbai and the southern resort island of Phu Quoc with New Delhi and Mumbai. Vietjet Air will operate four roundtrip flights each week on the HCM City-Mumbai route from June 2 and three weekly round-trip flights on the Hanoi-Mumbai route from June 3. Similarly, four roundtrip flights will be available on the Phu Quoc-Mumbai route every week and three flights on the Phu Quoc-New Delhi route will be available from September 8 and 9.

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Birla arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam on a three-day visit here on Tuesday and held bilateral meetings with several high-level leaders of the country.

During the three-day visit to Vietnam, Birla will also lay a wreath at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and will meet the Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City, Ngyuen Van Nen. He will also attend a community-cum business event in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

The delegation accompanying the Lok Sabha speaker consists of MPs CP Joshi, Riti Pathak, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajani Patil, Harnath Singh Yadav, Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh. (ANI)

