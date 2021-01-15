India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Hosts win toss, elect to bat; Washington and Natarajan debut

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Hosts win toss, elect to bat; Washington and Natarajan debut
January 15
10:36 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BRISBANE: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fourth Test here at the Gabba on Friday.

The visitors have made four changes to their playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah are out. Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Mayank Agarwal and Washinton Sundar are in for the side. Tamil Nadu duo of spinner Sundar and pacer Natarajan are making their Test debuts while Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is playing his landmark 100th Test.

For the home side, Marcus Harris replaces injured Will Pucovski.

“We had to make changes, but it’s an opportunity for others. Looking forward to start well. Both the debutants play the shorter formats, just want them to enjoy the game. Ashwin, Bumrah, Jadeja, Vihari are out. Thakur, Mayank, Natarajan and Sundar are playing. This is a big rivalry for us. We don’t want to think too far ahead, just want to start well,” India’s stand-in skipper said at the toss.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the famous draw at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Sonia Aggarwal to be Biden's ... - https://t.co/FwNHzysagt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:17 am

    #Google purges hundreds ... - https://t.co/AMYxpwMya9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #HarmfulFinancialServices #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:14 am

    India protests to WHO over map showing J&K as separate - https://t.co/jdPXJvmgyy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:12 am

    #Chloroquine, #Corticosteroids use may ... - https://t.co/Za7pQ2QvTR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaSideEffects #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:08 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.