Ind vs Aus: Important that we got practice game with pink ball, says Pant

SYDNEY: Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has said that it was important for India to get a practice game with the pink ball ahead of the first Test against Australia, beginning on December 17.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia have the best-record in day-night Tests as the side have not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

India and Australia A recently played a three-day practice game with the pink ball. Although the match ended in a draw, the visitors had plenty of positives from the match. One of which being Pant’s return to form as he scored a century in the second innings of the match.

“I think it was a pretty good scenario, when you are playing a three-day first-class game with the pink ball, it was important that we got a practice game with the pink ball. Our bowlers bowled really well, batsmen got some time in the middle, I think we got pretty good practice. Playing under the lights is difficult with the pink ball, the ball starts swinging, batting is relatably easier during the day time,” Pant told bcci.tv.

“We were dismissed quickly in the first innings, there was some moisture on the wicket in the first innings, the ball was swinging in the second innings as well. Everyone got an idea about the wicket and hence the second innings was better. When I went out to bat in the second innings on day two, quite a few overs were left in the day,” he added.

Pant had to score 19 more runs in the final over of the second day of the practice game to bring up his century. However, he ended up scoring 22 runs and as a result, he brought up his century.

“Hanuma Vihari and I planned on building a partnership and we planned on batting throughout the day. It was important that I got some time in the middle, the confidence is built slowly, and in the last over of the day, I scored 22 runs to bring up my century. In the last over of the day, I started hitting shots and Vihari told me that I can bring up a century. Eventually, I scored a ton and this gave me confidence,” he added.

On Sunday, Vihari had also admitted that both Pant and Wriddhiman Saha are in good form so it will be a headache for the side as to who plays in the first Test as wicket-keeper.

“Healthy competition is always good for the team and I feel, for every spot, we have good competition. It all depends on team management as to whom they decide to pick. I feel both of them are looking in good form so it will be a tough call and a good headache,” Vihari had said while answering an ANI query in the virtual post-match press conference.

Pant and Vihari had played unbeaten knocks of 103 and 104 respectively during the second innings as India put up a total of 386/4 before declaring the innings and setting a target of 473 runs for Australia A. (ANI)

