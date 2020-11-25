India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms Smith’s return for ODI series

Ind vs Aus: Langer confirms Smith’s return for ODI series
November 25
10:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: Australia’s coach Justin Langer on Wednesday confirmed the return of star batsman Steve Smith for the upcoming ODI series against India which gets underway on Friday.

Smith, who last played an ODI game in March this year, has been going through a lean patch. The right-handed batsman scored 311 runs in the IPL after entering the showpiece on the back of a disappointing series in England. He had missed the ODI series against England after suffering a concussion at training.
In three T20Is against England in September, Smith scored 31 runs but the Rajasthan Royals skipper has now found some good rhythm ahead of the white ball series and he is really excited about it.

“We’ll probably lean that way (picking Smith for Marsh) but we did learn and we’ve talked about in our foundation for one-day cricket going forward, we really like that extra bowling option,” cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

“In England, we had Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell able to get us at least 10 overs. So we like that combination, the extra allrounder,” he added. The coach admitted that selectors are suffering from a ‘good headache’ finalising the playing XI.

“Obviously Steve will come straight back in and there’s some headaches but they’re good headaches. There’s a lot of talk about selection, they give you a few headaches, but I promise they’re really good headaches to have,” he added. If the selectors want to go with the extra all-rounder, the next headache will be making a choice between Moises Henriques and Cameron Green.

Langer said the two-seam bowling all-rounders are at different ends of their careers and both the players look good to be in the playing XI.

“Henriques is very, very experienced. He’s in great form, deserves his opportunity back in the team on performance. Then you’ve got Cam Green, the youngster, 21 years old, huge potential,” said Langer. “He’s bowled the last two Shield games for Western Australia. I’ve said publicly if we’re going to pick Cameron Green he has to be bowling in one-day cricket specifically, not so much in T20 cricket or Test cricket because we go for a different set-up in those two forms of the game,” he added.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    China firmly opposes India's move to ... - https://t.co/tHRcR3ndvG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseMobileApplications #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 8:34 am

    'Tarun Gogoi was my guru': Rahul Gandhi - https://t.co/E0CsrOr7JV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 8:30 am

    Working on 'Delhi Crime' assuaged my ... - https://t.co/PkwlzcplRZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ActorRasikaDugal #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #DelhiCrime #EmmyAwards #Entertainment #Hollywood #IndianWebSeries #InternationalAwrds #Movies #RasikaDgal
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 8:28 am

    COVID-19: US records highest daily ... - https://t.co/3UfnTdSW7n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 25, 2020, 8:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.