India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ind vs Aus: Lyon expecting India to come without any ‘scares’ of previous defeat

Ind vs Aus: Lyon expecting India to come without any ‘scares’ of previous defeat
December 23
10:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said that it would not be difficult for India to bounce back from the heavy defeat they suffered in the first Test and is expecting the visitors to take the field for the second game without any scares of the previous loss.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

“I do not think it will be that difficult. You look at the quality of players in the Indian side, they have got some absolutely world-class players throughout the whole squad. That was one of their days when nothing went right for them and everything went right for us… They will come without any scares from the other day. We cannot go out there expecting we are going to bowl them out in 50 again and so we have to prepare ourselves, just like India are,” Lyon said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Australian pacers were on their best during the pink-ball Test. Mitchell Starc picked four wickets while Pat Cummins scalped three wickets in the first innings. In the second innings, Josh Hazlewood took five wickets and Cummins shone again, picking up four wickets.

Talking about the team’s lethal bowling attack, Lyon said: “I have said it many times before, in my eyes, this is the best bowling attack in the world. To be able to take the field with them is pretty amazing. To call them my best mates and have them in my corner every day is pretty special. In my eyes, it is the best bowling side in the world.”

Australia will have a major advantage going into the remaining Tests as India will be without Virat Kohli for the remaining games as he heads back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India and Australia will take on each other in the Boxing Day Test, beginning December 26. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File Pic) replaces KP Sharma Oli as parliamentary leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party in Parliament. A meeting of Dahal- Nepal faction today afternoon chose Dahal as the party's leader unanimously. https://t.co/CuEI6Yagy4
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 10:12 am

    Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM ... - https://t.co/SqlhCQzvPC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies #PMModiMovies #PMNarendraModi #ReRelease #VivekAnandOberoi
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 5:11 am

    Never thought I'd break any records, ... - https://t.co/utrn5UmrXg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Barcelona #Brazil #Football #LionelMessi #MessiNetWorth #MessiUpdate #Neymar #NeymarHairstyle #NeymarJr #NeymarNetWorth #NeymarPhotos #NeymarRonaldo
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 5:07 am

    Can #China dominate the Indian Ocean? - https://t.co/FL8JbblTwD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #ChineseCOVID19Vaccine #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #IndianOcean #IndianOceanCountries #JoshuaWong #JoshuaWongAge #SouthChinaSea
    h J R

    - December 23, 2020, 4:56 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.