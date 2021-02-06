India Post News Paper

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Stokes falls but Root’s double-ton keeps visitors on top
February 06
14:29 2021
CHENNAI: Ben Stokes might have been dismissed in the second session of day two, but skipper Joe Root’s double-ton ensured that England stays on top in the ongoing first Test against India on Saturday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

At the tea break on day two, England’s score reads 454/4 with Root (209*) and Ollie Pope (24*) still at the crease. Shahbaz Nadeem got the scalp of Stokes, but Root and Pope ensured that the visitors continue to score runs at a brisk pace. The second session saw 99 runs being scored in 28 overs.
During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test. Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat.

Resuming the second session at 355/3, Stokes and Root added 32 more runs, before Nadeem managed to send Stokes (82) back to the pavilion in the 127th over of the innings. The left-handed batter went for a slog sweep but he only ended up handing a simple catch to Cheteshwar Pujara, who was positioned at the backward square-leg.

Ollie Pope then joined skipper Root in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum drop for England. Both batters ensured that England did not lose any wickets before the tea interval. Pope and Root have extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 67 runs.

Earlier, Root and Stokes had seen off the first session on day two with ease as England managed to maintain their dominance. At the lunch break on day two, England’s score read 355/3 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley.

Brief Scores: England 454/4 (Joe Root 209*, Ben Stokes 82, Jasprit Bumrah 2-66). (ANI)

 

