India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ind vs Eng: I’ll make sure to finish the game next time, says Ishan Kishan

Ind vs Eng: I’ll make sure to finish the game next time, says Ishan Kishan
March 15
11:47 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AHMEDABAD: Young batsman Ishan Kishan, who had a dream start to his international career on Sunday, feels leading a side has evolved his game and has helped him understand the situations more precisely.

Ishan captained Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the national set-up for the England series. The left-handed batsman smashed a sensational fifty in the second T20I against England on Sunday to help India lever series.

“As a captain, you cannot just play your normal game, you have to assess the situation. So it’s a challenging situation. There are some games where you go out to start and smacking the ball from the word but as a captain, you can’t do that as players look towards you as an example,” Ishan said in a virtual press conference.

“So captaining has helped me in my batting, in understanding the situation, trying to finish the game. But I make sure if I get set in upcoming games, I will finish the games,” he added. Ishan won’t mind batting at any position as he feels playing according to a situation is more important in international cricket.

“You don’t have a fixed spot in a batting lineup when you play international cricket. You keep on floating at different batting positions. So I never think of the batting number, I just play the situation,” said Ishan. Virat Kohli and Ishan both scored magnificent half-centuries to help the hosts secure a seven-wicket win over England. Ishan said the India skipper took the pressure off him during the innings.

“It was a proud feeling for me because I had just seen him (Kohli) on TV, his attitude on the ground, but to see it from the other end is totally different. I think it is something which I can change in myself, his energy, his appearance on the ground, there is a lot to learn from him,” said Ishan.

“The way he talks in the ground it takes pressure from you. I just want to make sure that I learn a lot from him in this series,” he added. Ishan, who plays for Mumbai Indians, also said that facing world-class bowlers during the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him build his confidence.

“It obviously helped in the nets. They are very pacy bowlers and to hit shots against them gives confidence. In IPL you get to face quality bowlers from across the world and you start getting used to these bowlers. And I think that really helped me,” said Ishan.

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1. The two teams will now take on each other in the third T20I on Tuesday. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: India crosses the milestone of 3.15 crore #COVID19 vaccinations: Ministry of Health https://t.co/syCUwta8a7
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:49 pm

@ANI: Delhi Court awards death penalty to convict Ariz Khan in 2008 Batla House encounter case. The court calls the case as 'rarest of rare case'
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:46 pm

Centre eyes retired officers who dealt ... - https://t.co/iThQTwUYKH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:45 pm

#Hackers hit 32 Indian firms via ... - https://t.co/yotYB5y2UU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChineseHackers #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianHackers #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:25 pm

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.