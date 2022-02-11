India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ind vs WI: CAB requests BCCI to allow spectators for T20I series

Ind vs WI: CAB requests BCCI to allow spectators for T20I series
February 11
09:49 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at Eden Gardens for the T20I series against West Indies.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.
“The matter relating to the hosting of the three T20 international matches between India and West Indies were discussed threadbare,” CAB said in a statement.

“It was informed to the members that the CAB has requested the BCCI to allow spectators at the venue. Feedback from the BCCI is awaited. CAB is still hopeful of a positive outcome,” it added.

The Apex Council Meeting of CAB also approved the decision that the floodlight system of the Eden Gardens needs renovation and the LED system needs to be installed at the earliest with DMX facility.

Moreover, fixtures and tournament rules for the upcoming league tournaments for both first and second divisions were approved by the members and it was decided that fixtures may be released immediately.

“Registration window for the players has been extended till 28 February 2022 keeping in mind the current relaxations accorded by the State Government so that it’s easier for the clubs, units as well as the players to come and complete their registration formalities,” CAB said.

The Apex council congratulated U19 World Cup-winning Indian team members Avishek Porel and especially Ravi Kumar for his exceptional bowling performance. (ANI)

Also Read: India Win Comfortably, But No Historic Century For Kohli 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCICricket Association BengalICCIND Vs WIKemar RoachNicholas PooranNkrumah BonnerOnline Cricket UpdtesRohit SharmaT20 IntT20 WCT20 World CupWest Indies CricketWest Indies Cricket Team
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 11th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.