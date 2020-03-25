India allows plane to fly out Japanese citizens
NEW DELHI: A special ferry flight of Japan Airways has been allowed to operate to Delhi for the repatriation of Japanese citizens. Under special circumstances, this flight was allowed to land here around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Highly-placed sources told IANS that the aircraft did not carry any passengers to India.
“The aircraft did not ferry anyone to India. It is here just to take back Japanese citizens,” a source said. The aircraft is expected to depart by 8.30 p.m. At present, no foreign or domestic passenger flight operations are allowed but cargo operations are still underway. Earlier in the day, Iran-based Mahan Air brought back 277 Indians from Tehran to Delhi. Last week, the Centre had given permission to Mahan Air for evacuating Indians stuck in Iran, which is badly hit by Covid-19.