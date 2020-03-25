India allows plane to fly out Japanese citizens NEW DELHI: A special ferry flight of Japan Airways has been allowed to operate to Delhi for the repatriation of Japanese citizens. Under special circumstances, this flight was allowed to land...

Mahabharata battle 18 days, war against Covid-19 will take 21: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, addressing the people of his constituency Varanasi, compared the fight against coronavirus to the battle of Kurukshetra in the Mahabharata. He said...

Flipkart resumes operations, Amazon in talks with govt NEW DELHI: After temporarily suspending all of its operations and services during the COVID-19 lockdown, etailer Flipkart on Wednesday said it will resume its grocery and essentials services post assurance...

Prince Charles declared COVID-19 positive LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, but is “otherwise in good health”, his spokesman said on Wednesday, The Prince of Wales, 71, is “displaying mild symptoms, but...

Big Bazaar enters doorstep delivery space as biggies log out NEW DELHI: As the online delivery space shrunk with Flipkart, Amazon, Bigbasket, and Grofers suspending or curtailing operations amid the 21-day lockdown, supermarket chain Biz Bazaar has entered the fray,...

539 COVID-19 cases in India: ICMR NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday, said that at least 539 people tested positive so far. “A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among...

G20 virtual summit on COVID-19 to be held on March 26 RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian G20 Presidency will host the virtual G20 Summit on response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 26, the G20 Saudi secretariat has said. Saudi King Salman...

EU warns China against ‘politics of generosity’ NEW DELHI/BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has warned Beijing against “politics of generosity” aimed at influencing some individual countries in Europe by sending medical supplies to fight the novel coronavirus...

Don’t cancel e-tickets on your own: IRCTC NEW DELHI: The Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday appealed to the people not to cancel their e-tickets on their own in case of trains being cancelled...