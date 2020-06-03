India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India already called Bharat in the Constitution: SC

India already called Bharat in the Constitution: SC
June 03
18:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Hearing a petition seeking direction to the Centre to amend the Constitution and change the name of the country from India to Bharat, Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde told the petitioner on Wednesday that India is already called Bharat in the Constitution.

While declining to entertain the plea, the top court said the petition could be considered as a representation to the government. A bench headed by the CJI and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy asked the petitioner’s counsel, “Why have you come here? India is already called Bharat in the Constitution.”

Advocate Ashwin Vaish, appearing for the Delhi-based petitioner, argued that the plea seeked amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution.

To which, the CJI replied, “We can’t do that.”

He reiterated that India is already called Bharat in the Constitution. Vaish argued that the English name India did not represent the culture and tradition of the country; instead, its origin is Greek, and it is derived from the word ‘Indica’.

Vaish said that historically there are many examples where ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ was used, and urged the top court to allow him to make a representation before the appropriate ministries. The top court said that this particular petition be treated as a representation by the Centre.

The plea claimed that this will ensure citizens of the country to get over the colonial past and instil a sense of pride in the nationality.

The petitioner argued that the time is ripe to recognise the country by its original and authentic name ‘Bharat’, especially when the cities have been renamed in accordance with Indian ethos.

The plea said, “The removal of the English name though appears symbolic, will instil a sense of pride in our nationality, especially for the future generations. In fact, the word India being replaced with Bharat would justify the hard fought freedom achieved by our ancestors.”

Left Side Content
Right Side Content

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Has #India messed up on its human capital amid lockdown? - https://t.co/1oFpi3hGoP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Vd2D3zBZNl
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:47 pm

    After becoming part of G7 meet ... - https://t.co/MXmqSCSFSJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ZHCgoSBlLz
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:43 pm

    #India already called Bharat in the Constitution: #SC - https://t.co/wI7KJltQ4l Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/d2DkpLfmL6
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:39 pm

    Mallya to be flown, lodged in ... - https://t.co/wPz0CuQ2rY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/0KYqXPVSc0
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:36 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.