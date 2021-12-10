India Post News Paper

India announces U-19 squad for Asia Cup and preparatory camp

December 10
09:52 2021
NEW DELHI: The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked a 20-member India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23.

The selectors have also announced a 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from December 11-19 ahead of the ACC event.
India’s squad for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in January-February 2022 in the West Indies will be announced later.

India U19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players who will attend preparatory camp at NCA: Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore. (ANI) 

#sportsACC U19 Asia CupAll-India Junior Selection CommitteeBCCIICCT20 WCT20 World CupU19 Squad
