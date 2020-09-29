India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India approves procurement of 72,000 assault rifles

India approves procurement of 72,000 assault rifles
September 29
10:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Union Defence Ministry has approved a proposal to purchase 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US at a cost of around Rs 780 crore. The Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday approved proposals for capital acquisition of various equipment required by the Indian armed forces at an approximate cost of Rs 2,290 crore.

These include procurement from the domestic industry as well as foreign vendors. To equip the frontline troops of the Army, the council has accorded approval for the procurement of 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles at a cost of around Rs 780 crore.

Under the ‘Buy Indian’ category, the council has approved the procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets and smart anti-airfield weapons. The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of the Army and the Air Force. They are being procured at a cost of Rs 540 crore.

The smart anti-airfield weapons being procured at cost of Rs 970 crore will add to the fire power of the Navy and the Air Force. Earlier, the Indian Army had received the first lot of Sig Sauer assault rifles to boost its counter-terrorism operations. India had acquired the rifles under the fast-track procurement programme.

The new rifles will replace the existing Indian small arms system (Insas) 5.56×45 mm rifles used by the forces and manufactured locally by the Ordnance Factories Board.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @CricketNDTV: IPL 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad (162/4) beat Delhi Capitals (147/7 in 20 overs) by 15 runs #DCvSRH #DCvsSRH #IPL2020 Scorecard: https://t.co/GVMeKTb1P2 Highlights: https://t.co/frH8blozA0
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 6:04 pm

    In backdrop of #India-China border ... - https://t.co/RvL9AmnzBW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #4memberNations #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #Germany #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Japan #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 1:04 pm

    #IDEX4Fauji, a step towards making us self-reliant: ... - https://t.co/jz3mzP1gzM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmanirbhrBharat #CDS #CDSIndia #GeneralBipinRawat #GeneralRawat #India #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #MukundNarvane #Navy #Political #SelfreliantIndia
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 12:51 pm

    Oppn insulting farmers ... - https://t.co/SO9YY5s6WB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgriculturerelatedLaws #BJP #FarmersBillProtest #FarmersBill #IndiaAgriculturalReforms #MinimumSupportPrice #MSP #NarendraModi #OppnInsultingFarmers #OppositionUnited #Political
    h J R

    - September 29, 2020, 10:45 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.