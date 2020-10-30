Covid after-effects an emerging challenge for docs, patients JAIPUR: At a time when the Covid-19 graph seems to be showing a slide the nation, another trend is giving sleepless nights to patients as well as health experts —...

Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir justifies Islamic terrorism NEW DELHI: In a shocking justification of Islamist terrorism, Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that Muslims have a “right to be angry and to kill millions...

India asks Saudi Arabia to take corrective steps on bank note NEW DELHI: India has asked Saudi Arabia to take corrective steps on the misrepresentation of its territorial boundaries on a new bank note. The world map on the new 20 Riyal...

US proposes giving H1-B to those with top salary offers, scrapping lottery NEW YORK: The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced plans to scrap the lottery for awarding H1-B professional visas and replacing it with a system that ranks applicants...

Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father for her 40th birthday WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian received ‘the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime’ from husband Kanye West for her 40th birthday: a hologram of her late father, Robert...

Scarlett Johansson ties the knot with Colin Jost WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple were wed in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, as...

No locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Taiwan in 200 days TAIWAN: At a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan in an astounding feat has gone 200 days without a locally transmitted case. According to the...

Germany to allocate over USD 2mln for ICRC to help crisis-torn Nagorno-Karabakh BERLIN: Germany will allocate 2 million euros (over USD 2.3 million) for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh with humanitarian aid,...

New York State follows science in combating COVID-19: governor NEW YORK: New York State has been doing what the scientists say to encounter the COVID-19 pandemic and the results are meeting expectations, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. “We...

Moment of pride for India: Ajanta Caves’ deposit being preserved for eternity TRONDHEIM: A proud moment for India, a country that has the largest number of heritage sites in the world has been marked over last week. A team of members from...

India-US partnership has grown in every domain: MEA NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday stated that there was a sense of satisfaction that the partnership between India and the United States had...

Depending upon coronavirus vaccine trials, India will expand its cooperation to other countries: MEA NEW DELHI: India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and depending upon the coronavirus vaccine trials, India will expand...

PM Modi condemns knife attack in Nice, says India stands with France against terrorism NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the violent knife attack in France, which left three people dead. In a Tweet, PM Modi expressed condolences for the victims...

PM Modi extends wishes on Milad-un-Nabi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. “Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and...

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. “Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival...

2nd Indian-origin candidate running for US VP NEW YORK: There are two Indian-origin candidates running for the US Vice President in the November 3 election — Democrat Kamala Harris and Sunil Freeman, who is on the ticket...