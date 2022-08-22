India Post News Paper

India, Australia to deepen bilateral relations in education, skilling, research

August 22
12:33 2022
SYDNEY: India and Australia on Monday reiterated the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of both countries and agreed to further deepen long-standing bilateral relations in education, skilling and research.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who is on a four-day visit to Australia met with Australian counterpart Jason Clare in person today, more than two years after the last Australia-India Education Council (AIEC) meeting that was held in India.

“Co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council with HE @JasonClareMP at the Western Sydney University Campus. Pleased to meet in person today, more than two years after the last AIEC meeting that was held in India. I am glad that both Australia and India recognise the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of our societies. Minister @JasonClareMP and I agreed to further deepen our long-standing bilateral relations in education, skilling and research,” tweeted Pradhan.

The 6th AIEC meeting provides a platform to further strengthen research collaborations and also build on the commitments and progress made in the last AIEC meeting held in India, including through the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPAR) and Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) and also Australian Researcher Cooperation Hub India (ARCH-India)

“He @JasonClareMP and I agreed to establish a working group on trans-national education with a view to strengthening institutional partnerships, open new opportunities for collaborations between universities of our countries and removing barriers hindering these partnerships,” said Pradhan.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NEP) in July 2020 with an aim to introduce several changes in the Indian education system – from the school to the college level.

It aims at making “India a global knowledge superpower”. The Cabinet has also approved the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource Development to the Ministry of Education.

“Introduction of NEP 2020 in India under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi ji has widened our scope for mutual engagements, especially in the internationalisation of education, capacity building in skill development and in enhancing two-way student and institute mobility,” tweeted Pradhan.

The Australia-India Education Council is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities.

“I invited HE @JasonClareMP and the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year,” tweeted Pradhan.

The Union Minister further stated that India remains committed to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity. (ANI)

