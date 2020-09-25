India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India, Australia two-day naval exercise in Indian Ocean concludes

India, Australia two-day naval exercise in Indian Ocean concludes
September 25
10:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Royal Australian Navy and Indian Navy warships completed two-day (23 and 24 September 2020) Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the east Indian Ocean region.

The exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices from each other. It involved advanced surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firing, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres and Cross Deck Flying Operations.

“Royal Australian Navy and Indian Navy warships completed 2 day Passage Exercise (PASSEX). Seamanship evolutions, weapon drills and cross deck flying undertaken. High degree of interoperability and jointness were further reinforced,” informed Indian Navy in a press statement.

PASSEXs are regularly conducted by the Indian Navy with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other’s ports or during a rendezvous at sea. This exercise being conducted in the east Indian Ocean region, reflects the growing strength of Indo-Australian bilateral relations as comprehensive strategic partners, particularly in defence cooperation in the maritime domain. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India, Australia two-day ... - https://t.co/n6kMn6wWSC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AustraliaIndiaTies #AustralianNavy #IndianNavy #IndianOcean #IndianOceanNews #IndianOceanRegion #OceanicExercises #PASSEX #RoyalAustralianNavy #ScottMorisson #Warships #World
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 5:28 am

    #IPL 13: Kohli puts hand up, says couple ... - https://t.co/W2OFcdjuPb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 5:25 am

    'PM Modi is my son': says Shaheen Bagh's ... - https://t.co/IwXr7RGqFu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiCAAProtest #BilisDadi #BilkisDadiShaheenBagh #BilkisBano #CAA #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #DadiOfShaheenBagh #IndiaCAA #PMModiIsMySon #Political #ShaheenBagh
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 5:22 am

    India, China decided to have next ... - https://t.co/6tz85YpBwF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - September 25, 2020, 5:18 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.