India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India, Bangladesh foreign ministers meet for sixth JCC

India, Bangladesh foreign ministers meet for sixth JCC
September 30
10:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: India and Bangladesh have underscored the necessity of early resolution of the Teesta water sharing issue and early resolution of agreements on sharing of waters of all common rivers. The two sides also agreed to hold a virtual meeting of the Prime Ministers in December 2020, at the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers’ Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) held in a warm and cordial atmosphere on Tuesday.

Both neighbours also agreed to establish Bangabandhu-Bapu digital museums both in Bangladesh and India. The Indian government would also release a commemorative stamp on the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Mujibur Rehman on December 16, 2020 to pay homage to the life and ideology of the founder of Bangladesh. Secretaries and high-level representatives from a large number of ministries and divisions of both countries joined the meeting. Although it was Dhaka’s turn to host the meeting, due to the COVID-19 situation, the meeting was held on the virtual platform.

Both sides underscored the necessity of early resolution of the Teesta water sharing and early resolution of agreements on sharing of all common rivers. The two sides also agreed to hold the long-pending Joint Rivers Commission meeting soon at the ministerial level to address outstanding issues on water resources cooperation.

The two foreign ministers Ã¯Â¿Â½ A.K. Abdul Momen and S. Jaishankar – jointly unveiled two commemorative stamps as part of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The JCC was co-chaired by Momen and Jaishankar. During the meeting, the two foreign ministers reviewed and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation on connectivity, security, political issues, development, trade and investment, power and energy sector and people-to-people contacts.

Both sides expressed satisfaction that even during the current situation induced by the pandemic, Bangladesh and India have maintained robust engagement. The two foreign ministers recognised the positive trajectory of bilateral relations enjoyed by the two countries and exchanged gratitude with each other for maintaining the gesture of good neighbourliness.

In the backdrop of the pandemic, both sides discussed collaboration in the health sector especially in terms of supply, delivery, distribution and co-production of COVID-19 vaccine.

Bangladesh appreciated India’s assurance on prioritising Bangladesh for supply of a potential Covid vaccine in the future. Both sides agreed to jointly celebrate the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A number of programmes were proposed to be organised jointly to mark the two epoch events, such as revival of the historic Mujibnagar-Kolkata road, honouring the Indian war veterans, ceremonial military parades on December 16, organising friendship fairs, year-long seminars in different cities of Bangladesh and India and simultaneous launching of a website on 50 years of victory and friendship.

The two ministers stressed on the need for strengthening effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan. The Bangladeshi side expressed concerned at the rise in deaths of Bangladeshi nationals in border areas. Indian side agreed that the loss of civilian lives at the border is a matter of concern. Both sides urged the concerned border forces to enhance coordinated measures to bring down border incidents to zero.

The two ministers positively reviewed the possibilities of resumption of air connectivity, during the ongoing pandemic, through special air bubble arrangements with equal share of frequencies and routes by the carriers of the two countries. Bangladesh requested the Indian side to reciprocally ease visa and land border restrictions for Bangladeshi nationals, particularly for medical patients and students enrolled in various educational institutions of India.

Bangladesh also thanked India for the concessions being provided under South Asian Free Trade Agreement. However, various non-tariff barriers and lack of adequate trade facilitation is impeding flow of Bangladeshi products into India, particularly the northeast.

Bangladesh requested the Indian side to address issues of accreditation, certification, standardisation, port restrictions and developing port infrastructure to enable exports of Bangladesh into India. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister requested his Indian counterpart to look into the export of essential commodities, such as onions, by India since this impacts the domestic market of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also stressed on the equitable application of investment policies by India. Both sides discussed implementation of the development projects under Indian Lines of Credit in a timely manner. A high-level monitoring committee was agreed to be formed with Secretary, ERD and Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh leading the committee on each side.

Enhancing cooperation on energy and power sector through facilitation of tripartite power-energy cooperation among Bangladesh-India-Nepal and Bangladesh-India-Bhutan was also discussed.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh Foreign Minster expressed hope that as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, India would play a more meaningful role for a lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis, including their early repatriation to Myanmar in a safe and sustainable manner.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @TimesNow: #NewsAlert | India-US 2+2 meeting to take place on October 26-27. US State, Defence Secretary are likely to visit. Meet ahead of US Presidential polls. https://t.co/ccTNx37HIU
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:48 am

    @foxstarhindi: This Diwali, #LaxmmiBomb to release on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali ðŸ’¥ #FoxStarStudios https://t.co/23HsgQHpxo
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:47 am

    @htTweets: #Debates2020 | "Everybody knows he's a liar," Democratic challenger Joe Biden said during a chaotic presidential debate with President Donald Trump Watch the most heated exchanges between Trump and Biden from the first Presidential debate here: https://t.co/LpJwChO5B8 https://t.co/kychoBc8li
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:44 am

    Does the revival of Pak cinema depend upon India? - https://t.co/vZR5Jasvm7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #IndianCInemaVsPakistaniCinema #MerePaasTumHo #Pakistan #PakistaniCinema #PakistaniContent #PakistaniFilmIndustry #PakistaniSerails #RevivalOfPakistaniCinema
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:37 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.