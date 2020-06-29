India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India bans 59 Chinese apps over national security concerns

India bans 59 Chinese apps over national security concerns
June 29
22:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian government on Monday banned nearly 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns as India-China bilateral relations remain strained after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country. “These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” said a MeitY statement.

The ministry received complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the statement read.

The MeitY said the move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. “There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country,” said the government.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and more.

Earlier this month, Indian intelligence agencies red flagged these Chinese apps over safety and privacy issues of users. The government needs to either block access to these apps or advise people to stop their use, according to the intel inputs, said the agencies.

The report comes amid growing chorus from Indian activists to boycott Chinese products due to the border tensions between the two countries in Ladakh. The recommendations of the intelligence agencies have backing of the National Security Council Secretariat which determined that certain China-linked applications could be detrimental to the country’s security, said the report citing an unnamed government official.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India bans 59 Chinese apps over ... - https://t.co/xMMRxK4bX9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Baiduâ€¦ https://t.co/TqeO9WB9Jh
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:30 pm

    RT @ANI: #UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religioâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:25 pm

    RT @ANI: Government of India bans 59 mobile apps. Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps included in the list. https://t.co/RZyZ9FsAsc
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 3:24 pm

    RT @ANI: Iran issues arrest warrants for US President Trump and 35 others in relation to Islamic Revolution Guard Corps commander Qasem Solâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 2:36 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.