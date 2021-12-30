India Post News Paper

India beat South Africa by 113 runs to register historic win in Centurion

December 30
18:20 2021
CENTURION: Visitors wasted no time after the lunch break to bowl out hosts for 191 to register a 113-run win and also won their first Test ever here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in 3-match Test series.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 182/7 Mohammed Shami dismissed debutant Marco Jansen caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for just 13. Shami got his third wicket in the second innings and his eighth wicket overall in the match.
In the very next over Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to wrap up the Proteas for a paltry 191 and guide India to their first-ever win at Centurion. This is Virat Kohli’s second Test win in South Africa the first one came in Johannesburg in 2018.

Earlier in the day, the South African team started at 94 for 4 and the team reached the triple-figure mark with skipper Dean Elgar hitting a boundary in the fifth ball of the day to Mohammed Shami. In the 46th over of the South African innings, Shami dropped a caught and bowled chance of well set Dean Elgar on 63.

The Protea captain Elgar punished Indian pacers Shami and Jasprit Bumrah from there on hitting three boundaries. But India finally got the big wicket as Bumrah dismissed Elgar leg before the wicket for 77. Dean Elgar was Bumrah’s third wicket in 2nd innings and South Africa’s fifth wicket with a score of only 130.

After the fall of Elgar’s wicket Quinton de Kock walked in and along with Temba Bavuma took the hosts total past the 150-run mark. The partnership could not last long as Mohammed Siraj got the prized scalp of de Kock. The southpaw inside-edged Siraj’s delivery onto the stumps.

In the next over Shami was introduced into the attack and the pacer dismissed Wiaan Mulder for just 1 as India inched closer to victory. Post lunch it was a mere formality for Virat Kohli led side as they registered a convincing 113 run victory to help India win their first Test in Centurion and also take a 1-0 lead in 3-match series. (ANI)

