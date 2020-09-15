India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India beats China, becomes member of UN’s ECOSOC body

India beats China, becomes member of UN’s ECOSOC body
September 15
09:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (local time).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.”

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark. This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995).

India will be a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to ’25. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India beats China, becomes member of #UN's #ECOSOC body - https://t.co/I94aFpIEE3 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/c7Wm0EeTwq
    h J R

    - September 15, 2020, 4:25 am

    Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab, ... - https://t.co/YubVt68uVP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Z4AULq2bTD
    h J R

    - September 15, 2020, 4:22 am

    India, #Japan agree to advance defence ... - https://t.co/aoHzZLHmYu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/BTzHUN4UA8
    h J R

    - September 15, 2020, 4:19 am

    Rahul Gandhi launches fresh ... - https://t.co/SwnZCTAIyX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/a0DN1ytPyn
    h J R

    - September 15, 2020, 4:17 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.