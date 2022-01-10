India begins administering COVID-19 vaccine ‘precaution dose’ to 60+ age group

NEW DELHI: The administration of ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country is set to begin on Monday.

The online registration for ‘precaution dose’ on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has recommended that precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously. It had also informed that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor’s certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose.

Eligibility of beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes. The details of the administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed that reminder SMS have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their precaution dose.

“The government is ensuring the security of the health army that secures the country. Reminder SMS have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their #PrecautionDose . Appointments on COWIN are already open. The dosing program is being started from tomorrow,” Mandaviya tweeted on Sunday.

Indian Council of Medical Research also said that the third dose of Covaxin holds promise. “Third dose of COVAXIN holds promise,” ICMR had tweeted.

The medical research body in its tweet further highlighted the benefits of getting Covaxin’s precautionary dose. As per a letter to States/UTs by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, personnel deployed for election duty have been included in the frontline workers category and will be eligible for precaution dose. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022.

With the administration of more than 89 lakh doses (89,28,316) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.57 crore (1,51,57,60,645) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said on Saturday. (ANI)

