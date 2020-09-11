India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India calls for action against terror groups to protect children

India calls for action against terror groups to protect children
September 11
15:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: India has called for action against terrorist groups by countries in order to meet their obligation to protect children and schools as required by the Security Council.

“Member States need to demonstrate the greater political will to hold the perpetrators of terrorism and their collaborators and sponsors, especially those sanctioned by the Council, to account, to fulfil Council’s child protection obligations,” India said in a written statement to the Security Council on Thursday.

“Terrorist outfits and individuals proscribed by the Council are directly or indirectly responsible for abusing child rights,” India said. Although India did not name any country, the remark appeared to be directed against Pakistan, where Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, which are proscribed by the UN operate openly.

“In order to advance child protection agenda of the Council, its synergies with counter terrorism need to be translated into action,” India said. It noted that as “terror networks spread their tentacles across borders,” it is children who “are worst affected as they live with looming sense of fear and uncertainty and are often deprived of their right to education.”

“There should be greater recognition and comprehensive action to counter threats to children posed by terrorist groups in different parts of the world,” India said. India called on Council to “do all that is possible to support efforts of governments to protect schools and other learning spaces, students and teachers to ensure uninterrupted education for children.”

UN peace operations, both political and military, should be given clear mandates to protect children and educational institutions and be provided the resources needed to meet the challenges, India said.

Although the Council resumed limited in-person meetings under the presidency of Niger, direct participation was limited because of the Covid-19 precautions to its members during its debate on “Children and Armed Conflict: Attacks against Schools as Grave Violation of Children’s Rights.”

Other countries had to submit written statements that were placed on the record of the Council proceedings. India expressed concern that “education facilities are often used as vehicles for radicalisation and indoctrination to violent extremist ideologies.” It said that a “lack of access to schools and treacherous learning environments lend children vulnerable to exploitation and recruitment by terrorists and other non-state actors.”

Speaking to the Council through a video link, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said that last year there were 494 verified attacks on schools. “These attacks are seemingly designed with one purpose in mind — to rob children, communities and countries of any semblance of safety, optimism or hope for the future,” she said.

Schools in the Sahel region of Africa were highly vulnerable. She said that one-fifth of the verified attacks took place in that region. The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, said that the terrorist attacks on schools “are seemingly designed with one purpose in mind – to rob children, communities and countries of any semblance of safety, optimism or hope for the future.”

India took note of the Sahel situation and said in its statement that given the complex situation in the Sahel, “we believe that a military response to the situation can only bear desired results if these are integrated with inclusive regional and national strategies towards security, governance, development, human rights and humanitarian issues and ownership by the governments especially in upholding rule of law.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @realDonaldTrump: #NeverForget #September11 https://t.co/vlqqkZa3bR
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 12:03 pm

    Sikhs being counted as separate ... - https://t.co/9weBpjuYN2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Fb3YXwbN2L
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 10:34 am

    India says Pak raises Ayodhya to ... - https://t.co/Kvsm8Ozlkn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/FkkHU7sDKO
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 10:24 am

    'If Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ... - https://t.co/aQKSIDAH1Y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci… https://t.co/pqTQpBNaB6
    h J R

    - September 11, 2020, 10:18 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.