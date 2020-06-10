India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India, China start withdrawing troops from standoff positions

India, China start withdrawing troops from standoff positions
June 10
12:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India and China have started the process of de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control with withdrawal of troops, guns and combat vehicles from three standoff positions in eastern Ladakh, sources said on Tuesday.

India’s bone of contention of Chinese troops built up at Finger Four would be resolved eventually, they said. The withdrawal started happening after India and China’s top military-level talks that took place June 6.

The meeting on June 6 lasted for around six hours in two phases. During the first half an hour, the delegation leaders had one-to-one meeting and that laid the basis for the second phase of talks. The Indian military delegation is headed by the commander of Leh-based 14 Corp Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and Chinese side is headed by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.

After the first half and hour one to one meeting of delegation leaders, then the next two hours it was delegation-level talks where 12 members, including translator, from the Indian side and the same number from the other side deliberated over the issue. After two hours, a lunch break was taken and then four-hour long deliberations took place.

There were five main issues during discussion between the delegates.

They included de-escalation of soldiers from four standoff points from both the countries. The four standoff points are Finger Four of North Bank of Pangong Lake, Patrolling point 14 near Galwan Valley, patrolling point 15 and patrolling point 17-A.

These are four points where troop concentration happened from both armies across the Line of Actual Control of either side. “No one crossed the Line of Actual Control as perceived by each other,” the source added.

The three points of standoffs that is patrolling point 14 near Galwan Valley at Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley, patrolling point 15 is near patrolling point 14 and another patrolling point 17-A, which is also known as hot springs would be resolved at brigade level.

During deliberations, it was decided after 10 days, brigadier-level talks will begin for three patrolling points — PP 14, PP 15 and PP 17-A.

The important contention from Indian side was at Finger Four at the Pangong Lake. This would be taken up with the higher level of Lieutenant-General-level talks. One more round of senior military-level talks would take place, said sources adding that India wants a pre-May 8 position. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi had talks over the standoff issue on May 8.

The fifth agenda was about gradual de-escalation of military buildup that had happened after 20 kilometers and 30 kilometers from Line of Actual Control on each side. This was well taken up by Chinese delegates and it will start happening.

During deliberations, India raised that since China had started deployment of troops and big guns it should start de-escalation move to which it had agreed and started the process and accordingly India too has started withdrawing its forces.

Clashes between Indian and Chinese troops happened between May 5 and May 8 several times. Thereafter, Chinese increased the deployment of troops and guns and Indian Army too deployed and moved guns in equal numbers. “The reserve troops in Ladakh were swiftly moved to the standoff positions,” said source.

Now, both countries have decided to de-induct and de-escalate troops and guns and move backwards.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that India and China have reached a consensus not to escalate the situation further, and maintain peace and stability along the border together.

Hua in Beijing said that on Saturday (June 6), China and India held commander-level talks over the border dispute in which the two sides reached a consensus to maintain peace and stability along the border together.

She said, “Recently, diplomatic and military channels of the two sides have maintained close communications on the situation along the border. One consensus is that the two sides need to implement the two leaders’ consensus and make sure that differences do not escalate into disputes.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held two summits where they had decided to maintain peace and tranquillity along the borders.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora seeks probe in Sarpanch killing - https://t.co/8x7b0Kd8Pr Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/gzp1G4ONZM
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 10:03 am

    5 terrorists killed in #Shopian in south #Kashmir - https://t.co/Th2LTsWVtD Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/N8XYm4kYaM
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 9:35 am

    #India, #China start withdrawing ... - https://t.co/lsMq4LeIhk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Beijingâ€¦ https://t.co/PifYxPdPOi
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 6:43 am

    Kashmiri Pandits condemn ... - https://t.co/VpkepFb7ru Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AjayPanditaâ€¦ https://t.co/Dj22mz43AV
    h J R

    - June 10, 2020, 6:32 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.