India-China troop clash video content not authenticated: Army

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Sunday reacted to surfacing of a purported video of a clash between Indian and Chinese troops on social media, saying its contents are not authenticated.

Acknowledging that a video is doing the rounds in social media on an incident on the borders with China, the Indian Army said in a statement: “The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated.”

The force also pointed out that attempt to link it with the face-off situation on the Northern borders is “malafide”. A senior Indian Army officer said that currently no violence is happening. “Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries,” Indian Army said.

It also condemned attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security.

A tense situation prevails in eastern Ladakh region after Indian and Chinese troops clashed during patrolling. There has been a troop build-up on both sides and there are three-four places where there is an eyeball-to-eyeball situation since May 5.

At Line of Actual Control, both sides have deployed over 1,000 troops at four places. The Indian Army is keeping a close watch in the Pangong Tso sector of eastern Ladakh and the Galwan Valley region where the Chinese have enhanced their deployment. Other than Pangong Tso, which is extremely sensitive, the other places that are volatile in the wake of the recent escalation are Trig Heights, Demchok and Chumar in Ladakh which form the Western Sector of the India-China frontier.

Both the countries are engaged in talks to resolve this issue.

