India condemns Karachi attack, calls out Pak for conspiracy theories

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Monday condemned the Karachi terror attack and called out Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for peddling conspiracy theories that India was behind it.

Four terrorists and four Pakistani security personnel were killed in a terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi on Monday morning. Though the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an Afghanistan-based terrorist organisation, claimed responsibility for the attack, Foreign Minister Qureshi has suggested that India was involved in it.

He recalled that after an attack in Waziristan, he had claimed that India’s intelligence activated its “sleeper cells” in Pakistan. “The circumstances of today’s attack, if examined, will lead to the same sleeper cells,” Qureshi claimed.

Rejecting Qureshi’s “absurd comments”, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, Anurag Srivastava, said, “Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi.”

Pakistan, he said, cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems. “Foreign Minister Qureshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own government’s position, including his Prime Minister’s description of the global terrorist as a ‘martyr’,” he added.

Speaking at the Pakistan Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan recently called slain global terrorist Osama bin Laden a ‘martyr’. However, his special assistant, national security, Moeed Yusuf, on Monday blamed India for the Karachi terror attack in a series of tweets.

