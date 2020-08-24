India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016

India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016
August 24
17:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India’s COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing.

The number of people recuperating from COVID-19 has crossed 23 lakh pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate, maintaining a steady downward trajectory, has further dropped to 1.85 per cent, it said.

“A key component in India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been early identification of positive cases by timely and aggressive testing,” the ministry said. Prompt identification and isolation synced with efficient treatment have led to the rising number of recoveries, and low and declining mortality due to COVID-19, the ministry underlined. A cumulative 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23 with 6,09,917 being tested on Sunday. Easy access to testing through expanded diagnostic lab network across the country has given a substantial boost to the figures.

“As a result of these focussed actions, tests per million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 26,016. TPM continues to maintain a constant upward trend,” the ministry said. India has also seen a rise in the tests per million per day, as advised by WHO in its guidance note on ‘Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19’.

WHO has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population as a measure for comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID19 cases, it stated. A prominent determinant of the evolving testing strategy is the steadily widening diagnostic lab network in the country. This has significantly grown to 1520 labs, which included 984 in the government sector and 536 private labs.

With a single-day spike of 61,408 infections, India’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 31,06,348 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden-Harris leadership support India's concern?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, ... - https://t.co/MODEmQUX8w Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Z8LA1yILHW
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 11:36 am

    Pompeo hopeful other Arab states to ... - https://t.co/k1cUDbP8Z3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/C9HojiHNZe
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 11:24 am

    US allows emergency use of blood ... - https://t.co/VEgxjNUGEz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/VPk8xbQpRp
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 10:48 am

    Indian-American Nikki Haley among star ... - https://t.co/A63vzGFizK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/HLd95SqdzU
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 10:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.